Mamenta Becomes Official Coupang Technology Partner to Simplify Selling into Korea

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mamenta, Inc., and Coupang, both leaders in global ecommerce, announced today that Coupang has partnered with Mamenta, a technology suite that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, Gerber, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions into Global Marketplaces like Coupang. Brands on Coupang can increase revenue and orders, accelerate cross-border commerce in new markets, and maximize profits.

Korea is the world's 4th largest ecommerce market, with an appetite for overseas products making it an attractive option for global sellers. Coupang is one of the largest ecommerce companies in Asia, renowned for its innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure and technology.

Gerald Hoe, Head of Global Marketplace, Coupang, said: “Through this partnership with Mamenta, sellers will be able to connect just as easily to customers in Korea as those in their local market. Cross-border commerce has never been easier. With Mamenta’s impressive network spanning over 70 countries, this is a terrific opportunity for Coupang to onboard top-notch sellers and for our customers to enjoy more of the high quality products and service they have come to expect from Coupang.”

Mamenta is a commerce global command center, linking disparate infrastructures; with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Its unified sales and performance data delivers critical intelligence across global commerce markets.

Mamenta founder and CEO Chad Epling said, "Going global is no longer an aspiration, it's table stakes for online success and our official partnership with Coupang, specifically in the APAC region punctuates just that. The integration with the Mamenta Global Trade Platform will significantly enhance the access for global brands to sell cross-border into one of the premier international marketplaces in Coupang and assist businesses in gaining new market share.”

About Mamenta

Mamenta makes it easy for brands to drive revenue through new global channels. Brands need to be in multiple marketplaces around the world. Each marketplace has unique attributes and incredibly complex logistics that requires significant integration and investment. The cloud-based Mamenta Global Trade Platform empowers our clients to launch and manage their marketplace presence on more than 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, and is supported by 75+ distribution centers. Mamenta unifies global data flows and management of Catalog, Inventory, Orders, Price, Shipping, and Messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Mamenta is trusted by brands including Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and many others. Headquartered in Colorado, Mamenta additionally has global offices in India and Japan. For more information visit www.mamenta.com .

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest ecommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, "How did we ever live without Coupang?" Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo. For more information visit https://globalsellers.coupang.com.