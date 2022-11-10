ATLAS Wins Data Analytics SBIR to Deliver Resiliency and Insight

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATLAS Space Operations, the leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, today announced the award of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to develop a data analytics platform for the United States Space Force. The program will see ATLAS integrate communications infrastructure and multi-domain command and control systems to deliver enhanced insights regarding space communications through network data analytics.

ATLAS is well-positioned to execute the SBIR because it already leverages metric sharing on Freedom™ Software as a Service, the company’s preeminent space data transfer tool. Using metrics from pass success and equipment performance that are available to ATLAS’ clients, Space Force will gain valuable insight into the performance of ground site hardware, satellites, space communications, and even federated networks. ATLAS’ SBIR development places a strong emphasis on space-based software interoperability to identify opportunities and ensure a resilient on-orbit environment.

“The next generation of hybrid networks will be made more resilient through improved insight of system performance,” said Ed McCarty, ATLAS VP of Client Solutions. McCarty continued, “Resilience is not achieved by simply adding hardware. Greater insight into system performance is crucial in identifying points of friction so users can anticipate problems and address them before they occur. The data analytics SBIR will advance network resiliency through predictive analysis and machine learning, and it is only possible through software — this is one way we’re redefining Ground Software as a Service.”

ATLAS recently shared its modern approach to ground systems, which includes a shift from Ground Station as a Service to Ground Software as a Service. The space communications industry long viewed GSaaS as a hardware-centric offering, but ATLAS recognizes the leading role that software plays for clients of all mission types. By transitioning to Ground Software as a Service, ATLAS functions as a software-forward company that provides services beyond simple antenna access. The Data Analytics SBIR is a further step towards capabilities every satellite operator truly needs.

