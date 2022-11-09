Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Carrot Fertility’s Tammy Sun

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO of Carrot Fertility, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Carrot Fertility’s mission is to make fertility care accessible and affordable to all regardless of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or geography. Companies use Carrot to customize an inclusive fertility benefit that provides employees financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood and fertility care, reducing healthcare costs and resulting in better clinical outcomes. Carrot's clinically managed program includes fertility preservation like egg and sperm freezing, IVF, donor services, gestational surrogacy, adoption, pregnancy and postpartum, menopause, and low testosterone support.

“It was an honor to have Tammy on our show to tell her story and share the impactful work she is doing with Carrot, which is sure to move and inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “Tammy’s and Carrot’s innovative efforts to tackle an unmet need in the workplace and the fact that they have already made a positive difference in the lives of over a million people is beyond impressive. I’m excited to follow Carrot’s progress moving forward.”

“We’ve made tremendous progress in destigmatizing the conversation around fertility, and in addressing the fertility challenges specifically impacting younger individuals in their work life, but there is still work to be done,” said Sun. “For example, discussions around menopause and age-inclusive benefits in the workplace must expand. I appreciate the opportunity to discuss this important topic on the Impact Podcast.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

