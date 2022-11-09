Hasbro Announces CFO Deborah Thomas Will Retire

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded entertainment leader, announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas has informed the Company of her intent to retire. The Company is conducting a process to identify her successor, looking at both internal and external candidates. Thomas and the Company plan for her to remain as Chief Financial Officer until her successor is in place, and as an advisor to the Company for a period thereafter to ensure a smooth transition.

“In her 24 years at Hasbro, Deb has been instrumental in transitioning Hasbro from a toy and game company to a global branded entertainment leader,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro chief executive officer. “Deb has been a tremendous leader and colleague, including as an invaluable resource and advisor to me during my transition into the CEO role. The entire Hasbro team and I wish her and her family the very best in retirement.”

“Since joining Hasbro, I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people, on the some of the world’s most iconic brands, successfully growing Hasbro into the global leader it is today,” said Deb Thomas, Hasbro chief financial officer. “Following a smooth leadership transition over the last year, I know Hasbro is in the best of hands with a clear strategy to drive accelerated growth and profit over the years to come.”

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding the intent for Ms. Thomas to retire as CFO and the plans for identifying her successor are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as the timing required for the Company to identify the successor to Ms. Thomas. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

