MONAT Gratitude Supports South Florida Families in Need Through Annual Feast with Gratitude Event

MONAT Gratitude volunteers distributed an estimated 80,000 pounds of food and more than $250,000 in essential items to South Florida families in need during Feast with Gratitude. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONAT Gratitude volunteers distributed an estimated 80,000 pounds of food and more than $250,000 in essential items to South Florida families in need during Feast with Gratitude. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONAT Gratitude, a South Florida-based nonprofit, provided healthy food and household essentials to thousands of local families in need during its fifth annual Feast with Gratitude event on Saturday, Nov. 5. In partnership with Farm Share and Miami Diaper Bank, MONAT Gratitude distributed an estimated 80,000 pounds of food and more than $250,000 in essential items, including diapers and baby wipes to families with young children.

As the philanthropic entity of MONAT Global, MONAT Gratitude was founded to positively impact the lives of children and families around the world. As a MONAT Gratitude signature event, Feast with Gratitude encompasses the organization’s commitment to the community while kicking off the season of gratitude.

“Feast with Gratitude is one of my favorite annual events because of how well it embodies everything that we aim to do here at MONAT Gratitude,” said MONAT Gratitude CEO Lu Urdaneta. “Through this event, we get to put gratitude in action by providing important supplies to families who need them most. It’s such a rewarding experience to kick off the holiday season by giving back alongside our team.”

While the event is held at MONAT’s headquarters in Doral, Florida, MONAT’s network of distributors across the globe are encouraged to coordinate food and supply drives benefiting children and families in need in their local communities in conjunction with the event.

“Farm Share is proud to have been a part of this year’s Feast with Gratitude with MONAT Gratitude in Doral to feed hardworking families in our community,” said Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley. “Farm Share is dedicated to serving the South Florida community and to making sure that during the holidays, no one goes hungry in our state.”

The impact of Feast with Gratitude was made possible through event sponsors including Katapult Events, Spectrum Packaging Corporation, Creative Sourcing International, LTD, The HB Group, HRBenefits, N&B Team Consulting, Inc., Squire and Company, Essential Ingredients, COSMO INTERNATIONAL FRAGRANCES, i2K Digital Solutions, Tricorbraun, BDO USA LLP, Innospec Performance Chemicals, Glenn Corporation, Earth Supplied Products, Colonial Chemical, Kobo Products, and Alpine Supply Chain Solutions.

###

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formally established in 2020 in South Florida. Initially founded as a movement in 2014, MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation’s global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, New Zealand and Australia.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, Spain, Lithuania, New Zealand and Poland.

About Farm Share

Established in 1991, Farm Share started with the innovative concept of picking up food from Florida farms and redistributing the food to those in need. We began operations in Homestead, FL and have expanded to serve the entire state of Florida as a food bank.

Farm Share, Florida’s homegrown food bank, is now Florida’s largest independent food bank and the nation’s third largest. We are a nonprofit organization who focuses on fighting food insecurity in Florida while simultaneously reducing food waste from Florida farms. Our team picks up fresh fruits and vegetables from Florida farmers in order to redistribute that food to neighborhoods and communities in need throughout all 67 counties in the state of Florida.

###

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial