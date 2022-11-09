South Texas College Replaces Disparate Ed-Tech Tools with YuJa’s All-in-One Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South Texas College has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its five campuses and two higher education centers located in Hidalgo and Starr counties, along with a virtual campus.

Initially, the institution was seeking a solution to replace Ensemble Video, which was acquired and ended development for its educational video platform. YuJa’s Video Platform enables full-scale media management, lecture and video capture tools, course and event live streaming, in-video quizzing, video editing, captioning, and more, all while integrating with Blackboard, South Texas College’s Learning Management System.

Because of the features and value YuJa’s portfolio offers, the institution has since expanded to replace VidGrid, which also is phasing out its education offering.

“While migrating ed-tech tools can be a challenge, we’ve worked to streamline the process,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Institutions can consolidate tools to replace disparate systems while also creating more cohesiveness, offer more features to course designers and instructors, and provide budget-friendly costing in providing tools designed for education.”

South Texas College is among a continuously growing number of institutions in Texas that rely on YuJa’s ed-tech tools to serve students with engaging, interactive content, including at Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College, Vernon College, Lone Star College, Texas State University, and others.

ABOUT SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE

Founded in 1993, South Texas College offers more than 127 degree and certificate options, including associate degrees in a variety of liberal art, social science, business, math, science, technology, advanced manufacturing, and allied health fields of study. Additionally, South Texas College is the only community college in the State of Texas to offer five baccalaureate degrees. South Texas College has a faculty and staff of more than 2,200 to serve the college’s five campuses, two higher education centers, and one virtual campus.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.