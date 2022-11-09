The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“Our third quarter efforts reflect the solid progress we’re making to improve the business by generating demand through compelling content, and tightly controlling costs, all as we continue to navigate the challenging market dynamics facing our industry,” said Carl Daikeler, Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “Meanwhile, we’re focused on appropriately sizing and designing fitness and nutrition solutions to appeal to the millions of Americans who want to live happier and more fulfilling lives. Looking ahead, we will remain laser-focused on capitalizing on our growth opportunities as we drive towards profitability and free cash flow generation.”
Third Quarter 2022 Results
Total revenue was $165.9 million, a 20% decrease compared to 2021 and a 15% decrease compared to 2019
- Revenue exceeded the mid-point of guidance by 7%
Digital revenue was $72.2 million, a 23% decrease compared to 2021
- Digital subscriptions were 2.10 million, a 20% decrease compared to 2021 and a 24% increase compared to 2019
Nutrition and Other revenue was $90.4 million, a 16% decrease compared to 2021
- Nutritional subscriptions were 0.24 million, a 29% decrease compared to 2021 and a 29% decrease to 2019
Connected Fitness revenue was $3.3 million, a 44% decrease compared to 2021
- Delivered approximately 2,300 bikes in the third quarter
- Operating expenses were $140.9 million, a 32% decrease compared to 2021
- Net loss was $33.9 million, compared to a net loss of $39.9 in 2021
Adjusted EBITDA1 was ($6.2) million, compared to ($43.4) million in 2021 and $19.5 million in 2019
- Adjusted EBITDA exceeded the mid-point of guidance by $11.3 million
- Free cash flow was ($7.7) million, compared to ($147.6) million in 2021
- Cash and cash equivalents were $94.1 million, a 53% decrease compared to 2021, but a 65% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by the August 2022 debt financing agreement, enhancing the Company’s financial flexibility
Key Operational and Business Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change v
|
2019
|
Change v
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change v
|
2019
|
Change v
|Digital Subscriptions (in millions)
|
2.10
|
2.64
|
(20%)
|
1.70
|
24%
|
2.10
|
2.64
|
(20%)
|
1.70
|
24%
|Nutritional Subscriptions (in millions)
|
0.24
|
0.34
|
(29%)
|
0.34
|
(29%)
|
0.24
|
0.34
|
(29%)
|
0.34
|
(29%)
|Total Subscriptions
|
2.34
|
2.98
|
(21%)
|
2.04
|
15%
|
2.34
|
2.98
|
(21%)
|
2.04
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Digital Retention
|
95.7%
|
95.6%
|
10bps
|
95.2%
|
50bps
|
95.6%
|
95.5%
|
10bps
|
95.1%
|
50bps
|Total Streams (in millions)
|
27.5
|
35.9
|
(23%)
|
26.5
|
4%
|
96.7
|
136.4
|
(29%)
|
78.5
|
23%
|DAU/MAU
|
29.5%
|
29.6%
|
(10bps)
|
29.4%
|
10bps
|
30.4%
|
32.1%
|
(170bps)
|
29.2%
|
120bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Connected Fitness Units Delivered (in thousands)
|
2.3
|
6.5
|
(64%)
|
0.0
|
NM
|
27.7
|
7.0
|
299%
|
0.0
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Digital
|
$72.2
|
$94.1
|
(23%)
|
$68.1
|
6%
|
$232.0
|
$283.5
|
(18%)
|
$192.8
|
20%
|Nutrition & other
|
$90.4
|
$108.1
|
(16%)
|
$127.9
|
(29%)
|
$278.6
|
$367.9
|
(24%)
|
$397.8
|
(30%)
|Connected Fitness
|
$3.3
|
$5.9
|
(44%)
|
$-
|
NM
|
$33.4
|
$5.9
|
466%
|
$-
|
NM
|Revenue (in millions)
|
$165.9
|
$208.1
|
(20%)
|
$196.0
|
(15%)
|
$544.0
|
$657.3
|
(17%)
|
$590.7
|
(8%)
|Net Income/(Loss) (in millions)
|
$(33.9)
|
$(39.9)
|
15%
|
$3.4
|
(1099%)
|
$(149.3)
|
$(82.4)
|
(81%)
|
$30.5
|
(589%)
|Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
|
$(6.2)
|
$(43.4)
|
86%
|
$19.5
|
(132%)
|
$(26.8)
|
$(59.5)
|
55%
|
$59.2
|
(145%)
2022 Financial Outlook 2
For the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company expects:
- Total revenue to be between $140 million and $150 million
- Adjusted EBITDA loss to be between $9 million and $14 million
----------------
1 A definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net loss is at the end of this release.
2 Net loss guidance is not reasonably available due to potential changes in matters that we cannot forecast at this time.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Beachbody will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss its financial results. To participate in the live call, please dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. & Canada), or (646) 904-5544 (all other locations) and provide the conference identification number: 577340. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.
A replay of the call will be available until November 16, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or (929) 458-6194 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 137285.
After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website for one year.
About The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected financial results for the second quarter and full year, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.
Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", “plans”, "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Beachbody website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
|
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except par value and share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
94,063
|
|
$
|
104,054
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,000
|
|Inventory, net
|
|
67,993
|
|
|
132,730
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|
7,181
|
|
|
15,861
|
|Other current assets
|
|
41,028
|
|
|
43,727
|
|Total current assets
|
|
210,265
|
|
|
299,372
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
82,030
|
|
|
113,098
|
|Content assets, net
|
|
36,783
|
|
|
39,347
|
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
156,800
|
|
|
171,533
|
|Other assets
|
|
12,727
|
|
|
14,262
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
498,605
|
|
$
|
637,612
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
13,867
|
|
$
|
48,379
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
71,695
|
|
|
74,525
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
102,086
|
|
|
107,095
|
|Current portion of Term Loan
|
|
1,250
|
|
|
-
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
3,879
|
|
|
6,233
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
192,777
|
|
|
236,232
|
|Term Loan
|
|
39,474
|
|
|
-
|
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
1,319
|
|
|
3,165
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
12,702
|
|
|
12,830
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
246,272
|
|
|
252,227
|
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares
authorized (1,600,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class X and
100,000,000 Class C);
|Class A: 170,911,819 and 168,333,463 shares issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;
|
|
17
|
|
|
17
|
|Class X: 141,250,310 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;
|
|
14
|
|
|
14
|
|Class C: no shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
626,255
|
|
|
610,418
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
349
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(374,302
|
)
|
|
(225,043
|
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
252,333
|
|
|
385,385
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
498,605
|
|
$
|
637,612
|
|
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|Revenue:
|Digital
|
$
|
72,228
|
|
$
|
94,072
|
|
$
|
231,988
|
|
$
|
283,547
|
|Nutrition and other
|
|
90,416
|
|
|
108,053
|
|
|
278,596
|
|
|
367,895
|
|Connected fitness
|
|
3,331
|
|
|
5,927
|
|
|
33,449
|
|
|
5,937
|
|Total revenue
|
|
165,975
|
|
|
208,052
|
|
|
544,033
|
|
|
657,379
|
|Cost of revenue:
|Digital
|
|
16,078
|
|
|
12,124
|
|
|
50,909
|
|
|
34,858
|
|Nutrition and other
|
|
40,486
|
|
|
50,682
|
|
|
127,262
|
|
|
164,679
|
|Connected fitness
|
|
4,745
|
|
|
10,261
|
|
|
80,910
|
|
|
10,417
|
|Total cost of revenue
|
|
61,309
|
|
|
73,067
|
|
|
259,081
|
|
|
209,954
|
|Gross profit
|
|
104,666
|
|
|
134,985
|
|
|
284,952
|
|
|
447,425
|
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|
|
93,145
|
|
|
153,782
|
|
|
286,213
|
|
|
438,672
|
|Enterprise technology and development
|
|
25,686
|
|
|
29,680
|
|
|
83,516
|
|
|
83,718
|
|General and administrative
|
|
19,532
|
|
|
23,346
|
|
|
59,189
|
|
|
58,523
|
|Restructuring
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,047
|
|
|
—
|
|Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
—
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
140,855
|
|
|
206,808
|
|
|
439,965
|
|
|
580,913
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(36,189
|
)
|
|
(71,823
|
)
|
|
(155,013
|
)
|
|
(133,488
|
)
|Other income (expense):
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
2,362
|
|
|
30,274
|
|
|
4,696
|
|
|
35,664
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(1,152
|
)
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
(1,174
|
)
|
|
(490
|
)
|Other income, net
|
|
571
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
3,155
|
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
(34,408
|
)
|
|
(41,409
|
)
|
|
(150,795
|
)
|
|
(95,159
|
)
|Income tax benefit
|
|
549
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
|
12,739
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(33,859
|
)
|
$
|
(39,922
|
)
|
$
|
(149,259
|
)
|
$
|
(82,420
|
)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
$
|
(0.49
|
)
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
307,949
|
|
|
304,599
|
|
|
307,178
|
|
|
265,117
|
|
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|
$
|
(149,259
|
)
|
$
|
(82,420
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
—
|
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
58,858
|
|
|
40,557
|
|Amortization of content assets
|
|
18,673
|
|
|
10,008
|
|Provision for inventory and net realizable value adjustment
|
|
35,195
|
|
|
4,431
|
|Realized losses on hedging derivative financial instruments
|
|
141
|
|
|
481
|
|Gain on investment in convertible instrument
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,114
|
)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
(4,696
|
)
|
|
(35,664
|
)
|Equity-based compensation
|
|
13,166
|
|
|
10,839
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
(1,754
|
)
|
|
(12,964
|
)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
262
|
|
|
—
|
|Paid-in-kind interest expense
|
|
221
|
|
|
—
|
|Other non-cash items
|
|
311
|
|
|
—
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Inventory
|
|
31,676
|
|
|
(68,765
|
)
|Content assets
|
|
(16,111
|
)
|
|
(21,958
|
)
|Prepaid expenses
|
|
8,681
|
|
|
(5,364
|
)
|Other assets
|
|
4,496
|
|
|
(5,762
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
|
(30,379
|
)
|
|
9,095
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
(209
|
)
|
|
(406
|
)
|Deferred revenue
|
|
(3,690
|
)
|
|
27,041
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
(3,525
|
)
|
|
(5,294
|
)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(36,943
|
)
|
|
(139,259
|
)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(23,236
|
)
|
|
(61,065
|
)
|Investment in convertible instrument
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,000
|
)
|Other investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,000
|
)
|Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
(37,280
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(23,236
|
)
|
|
(108,345
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
3,162
|
|
|
4,477
|
|Remittance of taxes withheld from employee stock awards
|
|
(308
|
)
|
|
(3,154
|
)
|Borrowings under Credit Facility
|
|
—
|
|
|
42,000
|
|Repayments under Credit Facility
|
|
—
|
|
|
(42,000
|
)
|Business combination, net of issuance costs paid
|
|
—
|
|
|
389,125
|
|Shares withheld for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
—
|
|Borrowings under Term Loan
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
—
|
|Repayments under Term Loan
|
|
(313
|
)
|
|
—
|
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
(4,075
|
)
|
|
—
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
48,283
|
|
|
390,448
|
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
(1,095
|
)
|
|
168
|
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(12,991
|
)
|
|
143,012
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
107,054
|
|
|
56,827
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
94,063
|
|
$
|
199,839
|
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the year for interest
|
$
|
738
|
|
$
|
389
|
|Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net
|
|
365
|
|
|
389
|
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
|Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for
|
$
|
789
|
|
$
|
13,640
|
|Class A Common Stock issued in connection with acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
162,558
|
|Fair value of Myx instrument and promissory note held by Old Beachbody
|
|
—
|
|
|
22,618
|
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
|Net assets assumed in the Business Combination
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
293
|
|Warrants issued in relation to Term Loan
|
|
5,236
|
|
|
—
|
|Debt issuance costs, accrued but not paid
|
|
136
|
|
|
—
|
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance.
We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, amortization of content assets, interest expense, income taxes, equity-based compensation, net realizable value adjustment, and other items that are not normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the Company’s business.
The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss can be found below:
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(33,859
|
)
|
$
|
(39,922
|
)
|
$
|
(149,259
|
)
|
$
|
(82,420
|
)
|Adjusted for:
|Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
—
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
17,306
|
|
|
14,616
|
|
|
58,858
|
|
|
40,557
|
|Amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
|
|
126
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
504
|
|Amortization of content assets
|
|
5,493
|
|
|
3,889
|
|
|
18,673
|
|
|
10,008
|
|Interest expense
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
1,174
|
|
|
490
|
|Income tax benefit
|
|
(549
|
)
|
|
(1,487
|
)
|
|
(1,536
|
)
|
|
(12,739
|
)
|Equity-based compensation
|
|
5,601
|
|
|
5,744
|
|
|
13,166
|
|
|
10,839
|
|Inventory net realizable value adjustment (1)
|
|
(1,867
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
23,569
|
|
|
—
|
|Transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2,819
|
|Restructuring and platform consolidation costs (2)
|
|
1,745
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11,718
|
|
|
—
|
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
(2,362
|
)
|
|
(30,274
|
)
|
|
(4,696
|
)
|
|
(35,664
|
)
|Other adjustment items (3)
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,044
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,082
|
|Non-operating (4)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
71
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
(3,017
|
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(6,229
|
)
|
$
|
(43,412
|
)
|
$
|
(26,808
|
)
|
$
|
(59,541
|
)
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-cash expense to reduce the carrying value of our connected fitness inventory and related future commitments. This adjustment is included because of its unusual magnitude due to disruptions in the connected fitness market.
|
(2)
|
Includes restructuring expense and non-recurring personnel costs associated primarily with the consolidation of our digital platforms.
|
(3)
|
Incremental costs associated with COVID-19.
|
(4)
|
Includes interest income, and during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, also includes the gain on investment on the Myx convertible instrument.