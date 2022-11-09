The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our third quarter efforts reflect the solid progress we’re making to improve the business by generating demand through compelling content, and tightly controlling costs, all as we continue to navigate the challenging market dynamics facing our industry,” said Carl Daikeler, Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “Meanwhile, we’re focused on appropriately sizing and designing fitness and nutrition solutions to appeal to the millions of Americans who want to live happier and more fulfilling lives. Looking ahead, we will remain laser-focused on capitalizing on our growth opportunities as we drive towards profitability and free cash flow generation.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue was $165.9 million, a 20% decrease compared to 2021 and a 15% decrease compared to 2019 Revenue exceeded the mid-point of guidance by 7%

Digital revenue was $72.2 million, a 23% decrease compared to 2021 Digital subscriptions were 2.10 million, a 20% decrease compared to 2021 and a 24% increase compared to 2019

Nutrition and Other revenue was $90.4 million, a 16% decrease compared to 2021 Nutritional subscriptions were 0.24 million, a 29% decrease compared to 2021 and a 29% decrease to 2019

Connected Fitness revenue was $3.3 million, a 44% decrease compared to 2021 Delivered approximately 2,300 bikes in the third quarter

Operating expenses were $140.9 million, a 32% decrease compared to 2021

Net loss was $33.9 million, compared to a net loss of $39.9 in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was ($6.2) million, compared to ($43.4) million in 2021 and $19.5 million in 2019 Adjusted EBITDA exceeded the mid-point of guidance by $11.3 million

was ($6.2) million, compared to ($43.4) million in 2021 and $19.5 million in 2019 Free cash flow was ($7.7) million, compared to ($147.6) million in 2021

Cash and cash equivalents were $94.1 million, a 53% decrease compared to 2021, but a 65% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by the August 2022 debt financing agreement, enhancing the Company’s financial flexibility

Key Operational and Business Metrics

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change v

2021 2019 Change v

2019 Pre-Covid

Baseline 2022 2021 Change v

2021 2019 Change v

2019 Pre-Covid

Baseline Digital Subscriptions (in millions) 2.10 2.64 (20%) 1.70 24% 2.10 2.64 (20%) 1.70 24% Nutritional Subscriptions (in millions) 0.24 0.34 (29%) 0.34 (29%) 0.24 0.34 (29%) 0.34 (29%) Total Subscriptions 2.34 2.98 (21%) 2.04 15% 2.34 2.98 (21%) 2.04 15% Average Digital Retention 95.7% 95.6% 10bps 95.2% 50bps 95.6% 95.5% 10bps 95.1% 50bps Total Streams (in millions) 27.5 35.9 (23%) 26.5 4% 96.7 136.4 (29%) 78.5 23% DAU/MAU 29.5% 29.6% (10bps) 29.4% 10bps 30.4% 32.1% (170bps) 29.2% 120bps Connected Fitness Units Delivered (in thousands) 2.3 6.5 (64%) 0.0 NM 27.7 7.0 299% 0.0 NM Digital $72.2 $94.1 (23%) $68.1 6% $232.0 $283.5 (18%) $192.8 20% Nutrition & other $90.4 $108.1 (16%) $127.9 (29%) $278.6 $367.9 (24%) $397.8 (30%) Connected Fitness $3.3 $5.9 (44%) $- NM $33.4 $5.9 466% $- NM Revenue (in millions) $165.9 $208.1 (20%) $196.0 (15%) $544.0 $657.3 (17%) $590.7 (8%) Net Income/(Loss) (in millions) $(33.9) $(39.9) 15% $3.4 (1099%) $(149.3) $(82.4) (81%) $30.5 (589%) Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $(6.2) $(43.4) 86% $19.5 (132%) $(26.8) $(59.5) 55% $59.2 (145%)

2022 Financial Outlook 2

For the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company expects:

Total revenue to be between $140 million and $150 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss to be between $9 million and $14 million

----------------

1 A definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net loss is at the end of this release.

2 Net loss guidance is not reasonably available due to potential changes in matters that we cannot forecast at this time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Beachbody will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss its financial results. To participate in the live call, please dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. & Canada), or (646) 904-5544 (all other locations) and provide the conference identification number: 577340. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

A replay of the call will be available until November 16, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or (929) 458-6194 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 137285.

After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website for one year.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected financial results for the second quarter and full year, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", “plans”, "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Beachbody website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,063 $ 104,054 Restricted cash - 3,000 Inventory, net 67,993 132,730 Prepaid expenses 7,181 15,861 Other current assets 41,028 43,727 Total current assets 210,265 299,372 Property and equipment, net 82,030 113,098 Content assets, net 36,783 39,347 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 156,800 171,533 Other assets 12,727 14,262 Total assets $ 498,605 $ 637,612 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,867 $ 48,379 Accrued expenses 71,695 74,525 Deferred revenue 102,086 107,095 Current portion of Term Loan 1,250 - Other current liabilities 3,879 6,233 Total current liabilities 192,777 236,232 Term Loan 39,474 - Deferred tax liabilities 1,319 3,165 Other liabilities 12,702 12,830 Total liabilities 246,272 252,227 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares

authorized (1,600,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class X and

100,000,000 Class C); Class A: 170,911,819 and 168,333,463 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 17 17 Class X: 141,250,310 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 14 14 Class C: no shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 626,255 610,418 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 349 (21 ) Accumulated deficit (374,302 ) (225,043 ) Total stockholders’ equity 252,333 385,385 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 498,605 $ 637,612

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Digital $ 72,228 $ 94,072 $ 231,988 $ 283,547 Nutrition and other 90,416 108,053 278,596 367,895 Connected fitness 3,331 5,927 33,449 5,937 Total revenue 165,975 208,052 544,033 657,379 Cost of revenue: Digital 16,078 12,124 50,909 34,858 Nutrition and other 40,486 50,682 127,262 164,679 Connected fitness 4,745 10,261 80,910 10,417 Total cost of revenue 61,309 73,067 259,081 209,954 Gross profit 104,666 134,985 284,952 447,425 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 93,145 153,782 286,213 438,672 Enterprise technology and development 25,686 29,680 83,516 83,718 General and administrative 19,532 23,346 59,189 58,523 Restructuring 1,492 — 10,047 — Impairment of intangible assets 1,000 — 1,000 — Total operating expenses 140,855 206,808 439,965 580,913 Operating loss (36,189 ) (71,823 ) (155,013 ) (133,488 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,362 30,274 4,696 35,664 Interest expense (1,152 ) (62 ) (1,174 ) (490 ) Other income, net 571 202 696 3,155 Loss before income taxes (34,408 ) (41,409 ) (150,795 ) (95,159 ) Income tax benefit 549 1,487 1,536 12,739 Net loss $ (33,859 ) $ (39,922 ) $ (149,259 ) $ (82,420 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 307,949 304,599 307,178 265,117

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (149,259 ) $ (82,420 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment of intangible assets 1,000 — Depreciation and amortization expense 58,858 40,557 Amortization of content assets 18,673 10,008 Provision for inventory and net realizable value adjustment 35,195 4,431 Realized losses on hedging derivative financial instruments 141 481 Gain on investment in convertible instrument — (3,114 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (4,696 ) (35,664 ) Equity-based compensation 13,166 10,839 Deferred income taxes (1,754 ) (12,964 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 262 — Paid-in-kind interest expense 221 — Other non-cash items 311 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory 31,676 (68,765 ) Content assets (16,111 ) (21,958 ) Prepaid expenses 8,681 (5,364 ) Other assets 4,496 (5,762 ) Accounts payable (30,379 ) 9,095 Accrued expenses (209 ) (406 ) Deferred revenue (3,690 ) 27,041 Other liabilities (3,525 ) (5,294 ) Net cash used in operating activities (36,943 ) (139,259 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (23,236 ) (61,065 ) Investment in convertible instrument — (5,000 ) Other investment — (5,000 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (37,280 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,236 ) (108,345 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,162 4,477 Remittance of taxes withheld from employee stock awards (308 ) (3,154 ) Borrowings under Credit Facility — 42,000 Repayments under Credit Facility — (42,000 ) Business combination, net of issuance costs paid — 389,125 Shares withheld for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (183 ) — Borrowings under Term Loan 50,000 — Repayments under Term Loan (313 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (4,075 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 48,283 390,448 Effect of exchange rates on cash (1,095 ) 168 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (12,991 ) 143,012 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 107,054 56,827 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 94,063 $ 199,839 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 738 $ 389 Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net 365 389 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for $ 789 $ 13,640 Class A Common Stock issued in connection with acquisition — 162,558 Fair value of Myx instrument and promissory note held by Old Beachbody — 22,618 Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Net assets assumed in the Business Combination $ — $ 293 Warrants issued in relation to Term Loan 5,236 — Debt issuance costs, accrued but not paid 136 —

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, amortization of content assets, interest expense, income taxes, equity-based compensation, net realizable value adjustment, and other items that are not normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the Company’s business.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss can be found below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (33,859 ) $ (39,922 ) $ (149,259 ) $ (82,420 ) Adjusted for: Impairment of intangible assets 1,000 — 1,000 — Depreciation and amortization 17,306 14,616 58,858 40,557 Amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs 126 168 462 504 Amortization of content assets 5,493 3,889 18,673 10,008 Interest expense 1,152 62 1,174 490 Income tax benefit (549 ) (1,487 ) (1,536 ) (12,739 ) Equity-based compensation 5,601 5,744 13,166 10,839 Inventory net realizable value adjustment (1) (1,867 ) — 23,569 — Transaction costs — 677 2 2,819 Restructuring and platform consolidation costs (2) 1,745 — 11,718 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,362 ) (30,274 ) (4,696 ) (35,664 ) Other adjustment items (3) — 3,044 — 9,082 Non-operating (4) (15 ) 71 61 (3,017 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,229 ) $ (43,412 ) $ (26,808 ) $ (59,541 )