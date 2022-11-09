Symetra and Nassau Re/Imagine Launch New ‘Working Forward’ Podcast Series

BELLEVUE, Wash., & HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symetra Life Insurance Company and insurtech incubator Nassau Re/Imagine are collaborating on a new podcast series that explores the leading trends and innovations happening in the workplace benefits space. Launching today, the “Working Forward” series examines the future of work, with topics ranging from the accelerating emergence of data and technology to evolving workforce dynamics and what they may mean for employers, employees and benefits solution providers. Futurist Garry Golden joins series hosts Harry Monti, Todd Dzen, Paul Tyler and Laura Dinan Haber for the first podcast, The future of work, and a timely discussion on the issues shaping society, business and how organizations should be thinking about market transitions.

“Companies today face an ever-accelerating pace of change. Consumer and worker expectations have undergone profound shifts, which have real implications for organizations looking to stay relevant and competitive,” said Symetra Benefits Division EVP and Working Forward series co-host Harry Monti. “The expectations workers have of employers, how they interact with them, where and how they work are all changing. Whether you’re a business leader or a company that supports employers and their employees, our goal with ‘Working Forward’ is to provide a platform that explores multiple aspects of this critical conversation with some of the best experts around.”

“Working Forward” targets all stakeholders in the workplace benefits ecosystem — from benefits brokers and HR professionals to solution providers and more. The first episode is now available on Apple Podcast, Spotify and YouTube. The series can also be accessed at https://www.symetra.com/our-products/employers/working-forward-podcast/, where listeners can sign up to be notified as new episodes become available.

Episode 1— The future of work

Episode 2— The employer perspective

Episode 3—Employee/customer mindsets

Beginning in January 2023

Episode 4— Medical trends and impacts

Episode 5— The broker view

Episode 6 — How technology is reshaping the benefits landscape

…and more

“Working Forward” hosts

Harry Monti — Executive Vice President, Symetra Benefits Division

Harry joined Symetra in 2014 with over 20 years of in-house and consulting experience in finance, operations and strategic planning. Before joining Symetra, he served as director of insurance advisory services with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), providing advice and support to group benefits clients on administrative, claims and strategic issues. Prior to PwC, he held senior-level operational and claims roles within The Hartford’s group benefits, retirement plans and enterprise-wide shared services organizations. Harry also held financial management roles at MassMutual and UNUM.

Todd Dzen — Vice President, Product Management and Voluntary Practice Lead, Symetra Benefits Division

Todd is director of product management for group life, disability and voluntary benefits products for Symetra’s Benefits division. With nearly 20 years in the business, Todd held roles in claims, sales support, account management and product at carriers like Aetna and AIG before joining Symetra. Todd is also a member of the LIMRA Workplace Benefits Advisory Board.

Paul Tyler — Chief Marketing Officer, Nassau Financial Group

Paul leads the marketing strategy, digital sales channel and innovation activity at Nassau Financial Group. Paul drives the branding of the insurance companies and affiliated asset management companies. In addition, he launched Nassau Re/Imagine, an insurtech focused incubator based in Hartford, Connecticut. Prior to his role at Nassau Financial Group, he worked at Fidelity and Guaranty Life and MetLife in a variety of roles in strategy, marketing, operations, technology, sales, and compliance.

Laura Dinan Haber — Innovation Program Manager, Nassau Financial Group

Laura serves as innovation program manager for Nassau Re/Imagine, Nassau Financial Group’s insurtech incubator. She drives community and industry collaboration and sources innovative partnerships for the company. Prior to her role at Nassau Financial Group, she worked at the MetroHartford Alliance, the City of Hartford’s Chamber of Commerce and the region’s economic development leader, in a variety of investor relations and marketing roles. She also serves as co-organizer of TEDxHartford.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About Nassau Re/Imagine

Nassau Re/Imagine is Nassau Financial Group’s insurance incubator serving companies intending to build a presence in Hartford. We actively support individuals and team committed to building a vibrant insurtech ecosystem in the heart of our insurance community. In return, we provide business resources, access to potential clients, support for product commercialization, and introductions to investors. For more information, visit https://imagine.nfg.com/.