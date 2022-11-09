Citizens Energy Group Selects KloudGin for Cutting-Edge Mobile Field Work Management for Enhanced Customer Engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KloudGin, Inc., the leading provider of AI cloud-based field service, work and asset management solutions, has contracted with Citizens Energy Group to provide next generation mobile field service and work management solutions for their natural gas, thermal energy, water, and wastewater services.

KloudGin’s Field Service Management platform will provide Citizens Energy Group with enterprise-wide integration of work orders, inventory and CIS functions across their entire range of services.

“KloudGin’s SaaS Field Service Management solution is easy for our employees to use and provides strong functionality. The modern, cloud-native and mobile-first platform running on AWS creates a digital foundation for the utility of the future. KloudGin’s architecture allows us to integrate with our on-premise systems and with our cloud applications, providing the foundation for a great customer experience,” said Curtis Popp, VP Customer Operations of Citizens Energy Group. “Infosys issued a strong RFP response on the implementation, coupled with their existing implementation knowledge of our Customer Care & Billing solution. We are pleased to work with the Infosys and KloudGin team to improve our customer & employee experience.”

“KloudGin is honored to be part of Citizens Energy Group’s digital transformation program. As utilities transform to more efficiently manage their resources, leveraging modern cloud technology and AI models are key to success. The ability to access these systems anytime, anywhere, is a key benefit to improving productivity and the retention of their field workers and providing a modern customer experience,” said Vikram Takru, KloudGin Co-founder & CEO.

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will team up with KloudGin to deploy the mobile field service solution at Citizens Energy Group.

“With the increased demand for digital transformation by utilities, we’re proud to team globally with KloudGin to bring modern systems to market quickly, efficiently and to deliver customer, worker and utility-wide value,“ said Ashiss Kumar Dash, Infosys EVP and Segment Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy. “Providing a single, cohesive platform for all key field service and asset management operations is a proven formula for increasing operational efficiency and better connecting with customers in the highly competitive utility services arena.”

About Citizens Energy Group

In 1887, Indianapolis civic leaders came up with the idea of operating a natural gas company as a Public Charitable Trust, solely for the benefit of customers and the community. Today, this Trust lives on as Citizens Energy Group, a broad-based utility service company, providing natural gas, thermal energy, water, and wastewater services to about 800,000 people and thousands of businesses in the Indianapolis area. At Citizens, our vision is to fulfill the promise of the Trust to serve our customers and communities with unparalleled excellence and integrity. Visit www.citizensenergygroup.com

About KloudGin

KloudGin is the only SaaS single-platform, cloud-based field service, work and asset management solution that eliminates silos, automates work management processes, enables customer self-service, and increases worker productivity. KloudGin applications help operations develop new revenue streams and business models. Serving companies with complex asset management and field service requirements, KloudGin connects customers, employees, sub-contractors and assets with AI-powered access to information on any device, anywhere. Visit www.kloudgin.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace. Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.