Ascensus Acquires Independent Distributor

At Ascensus Specialties, we make chemistry for what matters. We strive to improve the way our clients create their products by making their process easier, more efficient, safer and more exact.

At Ascensus Specialties, we make chemistry for what matters. We strive to improve the way our clients create their products by making their process easier, more efficient, safer and more exact.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascensus Specialties LLC (“Ascensus”) today announced its acquisition of the business and certain assets of Strem Chemicals UK (“Strem UK”), the independent distributor of Ascensus high-purity, research-grade catalysts, ligands, organometallics, metal carbonyls and CVD/ALD precursors for the UK market.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Ascensus Specialties LLC is a global leader in high performance specialty reagents, GMP & custom Synthesis, Catalysts, Ligands, CVD/ALD precursors, Specialty Intermediates, and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) Synthesis. Mike Huff, CEO of Ascensus, stated, “We are extremely excited to have Strem UK join Ascensus, and we look forward to bringing the full array of Ascensus products and services to Strem UK’s valued customers.”

Nigel Matthews, Managing Director of Strem UK, stated, “Our customers will continue to benefit from the high-quality catalog products of Ascensus, but will now have access to the wider array of products and services offered by Ascensus.” The senior leadership of Strem UK will continue to work with Ascensus to ensure the smooth transition of customer relationships.

About Ascensus Specialties

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Ascensus Specialties LLC is a global leader in high performance specialty reagents, GMP & custom Synthesis, Catalysts, Ligands, CVD/ALD precursors, Specialty Intermediates, and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) Synthesis. Ascensus’ chemistries improve the way its clients create their products by making what they do easier, more efficient, safe and more selective. From world-class production sites in Elma, WA; Evans City, PA; Newburyport, MA; and Cambridge, UK, Ascensus has the global reach to ensure that clients can consistently manufacture their products to the highest standards on a global basis.