Williams Sonoma launches new collaboration with Morris & Co.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, a new collaboration with the British heritage home furnishings brand, Morris & Co. The new Morris & Co. for Williams Sonoma collection features 36 patterned products that celebrate the iconic heritage fabric and wallpaper designs of Morris & Co. The thoughtfully designed and curated products in the collection also pay tribute to Morris & Co.’s founder, William Morris. A 19th-century British designer, poet, and environmentalist, Morris was passionate about making art approachable and blending design and beauty with utility. For the debut collection of the new collaboration, the Morris & Co. team partnered with Williams Sonoma to create products that uphold William Morris’ legacy through newly designed dinnerware, serveware, housewares, and linens.

“Our design team was able to embrace the iconic patterns and intricate motifs of Morris & Co.’s celebrated Bluebell, Marigold, Pimpernel and Golden Lily designs and reimagine them for the home,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “Our collaboration creates the opportunity for Morris & Co.’s celebrated designs to serve an inspired, new purpose decorating spaces from the countertop to the tabletop.”

“I’m so excited by this new table and dinnerware range from Morris & Co. at Williams Sonoma,” says Claire Vallis, Sanderson Design Group Creative Director. “For over 160 years, Morris & Co. has lovingly crafted products for the home, from fabric and wallpaper to fashion and homeware. This new range combines iconic patterns inspired by original archival documents with thoughtful, new color stories. Emphasizing the curious, flowing and evocative designs from a long heritage portfolio, these products offer a refined aesthetic to tables and homes. Expressed across a range of utensils and crockery, this range perfectly encapsulates Morris’s own desire to combine beauty with utility, epitomizing his words: ‘Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.’”

The Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Collection includes:

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Fruit Bowl - $79.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Bread Box - $129.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Cannisters - $34.95-$44.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Chargers and Hardmats - $12.95-$69.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Dinner Plates - $21.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Salad Plates - $19.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Salad Bowls - $24.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Oval Platters - $89.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Aprons - $39.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Mitt & Potholder Set - $94.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Table Runners - $69.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Tablecloth - $154.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Napkins, Set of 4 - $39.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Napkin Ring, Set of 4 - $39.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Towels, Set of 2 - $24.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Paper Towel Holder - $39.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Spoon Rest - $19.95

Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Utensil Holder - $49.95

For more information on the collection, please visit: williams-sonoma.com/morrisandco.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT MORRIS & CO.

As custodians of William Morris’s original company, the team at Morris & Co. are very aware of the responsibility that comes with this legacy, and strive to uphold his aesthetic and ethos in everything that they do. The incredible Morris & Co. archives include all the original wallpaper hand-blocks and corresponding match pieces, original wallpaper production log books and a treasure of hand-printed wallpaper and fabric samples.

For today’s collections the Morris & Co. team take inspiration from the archive and also from all aspects of Morris’s life, work and influences. These references inform the new designs that sit alongside the classics, making them relevant for today whilst maintaining all of the artistry and charm of his originals. All collections are created with great care and consideration in the Morris & Co. design studio ensuring craftsmanship is maintained throughout the process from authentic re-editions of the iconic patterns to hand-painting new interpretations.

Morris & Co. is part of the UK-quoted business Sanderson Design Group PLC (AIM: SDG), the luxury interior design and furnishings group. Further information is available at https://sandersondesign.group/

