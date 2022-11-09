Publix and Its Customers Are Nourishing Communities Through Feeding More Together

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix and its customers are working to help alleviate hunger in our communities through our Feeding More Together register campaign. Hunger knows no boundaries, and it touches every community in the country. In fact, 34 million people face hunger in the U.S., including more than 9 million children.

Customers donate dollars

Starting today, customers can donate any dollar amount at the register to assist people affected by food insecurity. Customer donations provide dollar credits that allow local and Feeding America member food banks and pantries to select from nonperishable food items to serve their clients.

Publix donates produce

The first $10 million in donations will be matched by Publix through the purchase of produce from farmers and donations to 20 Feeding America member food banks. These donations provide fresh fruits and vegetables to people facing hunger.

Giving back is a part of Publix’s culture

“Our founder, George Jenkins, believed in giving back to our communities,” said Publix’s Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “We want to make it easy to do good together, and our Feeding More Together campaign does just that.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,312 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.