AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Evergreen Insurance Company Limited

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Evergreen Insurance Company Limited (EICL) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect EICL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

EICL’s risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), remained at the strongest level, and is underpinned by a low net underwriting leverage, a highly conservative and liquid investment portfolio, and comprehensive reinsurance arrangements. Although the company’s capital and surplus has shown a mild downward trend over the past three years due to dividend payouts to its parents (Evergreen International S.A. and Evergreen International Corp.), its BCAR remained at a robust level. AM Best expects the company to maintain a sufficient buffer in its risk-adjusted capitalisation to support its risk profile over the next three years.

EICL has demonstrated a track record of strong underwriting and operating performance, due to its group-related business. In view of its high severity, low frequency risk profile that involves mainly marine and aviation business, the company ceded over half of its premiums to a panel of financially sound reinsurers and maintained a low retention ratio. The company’s net claims experience has been highly favourable over the past few years, while gross losses fluctuated due to a few major loss events in marine and aviation hull. EICL faced investment headwinds during 2021 from its cash and deposit-only investment portfolio. Going forward, AM Best expects that underwriting results, in particular for its marine business, will continue to be the main driver of its bottom-line results.

As a pure captive of Evergreen Group, EICL’s underwriting book primarily consists of marine, aviation and property risks related to the group’s operations. EICL continues to be an integral part of the group; its risk management is well-embedded into the group’s risk framework and is viewed as appropriate to support its risk profile.

Negative rating actions could occur if there is a significant deterioration in the company’s operating performance such that it no longer supports the strong assessment, or if there are material capital or dividend payouts that lead to a substantial decline in EICL’s risk-adjusted capitalisation. In addition, negative rating actions could occur if there is significant deterioration in the credit profile of its ultimate parent, Evergreen International S.A.

