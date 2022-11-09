Bubbly Paws Expands their Pawprint in Florida

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full-service dog grooming salon, is announcing another franchise location in Florida just outside of Miami in the city of Hialeah.

This franchise location is owned by Leonor Carrandi and is slated to open in June 2023. “I am excited to give my customers not just a clean dog, but a full-service, elevated experience that goes along with it. I envision families coming in and being able to clean their pups while having fun at the same time,” says Carrandi. “How great to turn a boring task into an adventure! Sadly, there aren't a lot of places where a family can have this type of experience with their fur babies and I’m confident that Bubbly Paws will fill this void in our community.”

"I remember the first chat we had with Leonor a few months ago, and I remember thinking that she would be an amazing franchise owner,” states Keith Miller, Bubbly Paws Co-Founder & Co-Owner. “She really has a true passion for dogs and we are so excited to welcome her to the Bubbly Paws family.”

Bubbly Paws has another franchise location in the works in Stuart, Florida (near Jupiter). “Florida is such a great market for Bubbly Paws and I know our concept will do really well,” states Miller. Bubbly Paws also has stores in Minneapolis and Boise, and franchise locations on the horizon in Charlotte, Long Island, Houston, and Dallas with more to be announced soon.

Bubbly Paws is a one-of-a-kind concept featuring self-service tubs where dog parents can come in, bathe their dog-children, and leave the mess behind. Their bright, ‘bubbly’ feel is modeled after elevated hair salons and, with an array of grooming services, customers have a variety of luxury options to choose from.

Miller and his wife, co-owner Patrycia Miller, opened the first Bubbly Paws location in 2011 after getting fed up with the hair and mess left over after every bath and brushing in their own home with their Bernese Mountain Dog, Roxy. The concept was designed to take the headache out of dog grooming for everyone while retaining the personal touch at bathtime.

For more information, please visit www.bubblypaws.com, email pr@bubblypaws.com or call 612-713-9393.