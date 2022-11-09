Cookies Welcomes East Coast Cannabis Brand Gumbo Into Cookies Family, Debuts New Cultivar in CA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new partnership between international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies and trend-setting cannabis company Gumbo is bringing a new cultivar to all Cookies and Lemonnade locations across California beginning Monday, Nov. 14. The highly anticipated, exclusive Madison Square Gumbo cultivar—a hybrid of Cookies & Cream x Secret Weapon yielding euphoric, uplifting effects, and fruity, earthy flavors and aromas—represents the first of many anticipated collaborations between Cookies and Gumbo.

“I’m proud to finally be launching Gumbo on the rec market,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “I remember seeing Gumbo everywhere—it reminded me of how I popped Cookies off. When I met Luka and his wife, I loved that they were so dedicated to doing this right. Even more attractive than the brand presence or them being such cool people was the purpose behind the brand. We need to keep people from the game, in the game.”

Founders Karim “Luka Brazi” Butler and Alexis Major started Gumbo to nurture community-based wealth through creativity and culture, and to help people to achieve a sense of ease and wellness through top-tier cultivars and the power of the cannabis plant. As one of the first Black-owned cannabis companies in New York, Butler and Major hope their continued success creates aspirations within the community in regards to ownership.

“Uniting Cookies and Gumbo just made sense—we all share the same values when it comes to helping others, producing quality products and expanding our footprint, while still keeping it true to the culture,” said Major, Co-Founder of Gumbo Brands.

Future launches will build on Gumbo’s success with signature strains such as Jambalaya and Ghoulies, which received endorsements from musicians like Meek Mill, Migos, Dave East and Fabolous. As part of the Cookies family, Gumbo joins renowned brands Lemonnade, Run The Jewels, Collins Ave, Powerzzzup, Grandiflora and Minntz.

“Cookies has been a highly recognized and respected player in the cannabis industry for the last decade, so we’re incredibly excited about what's ahead for Gumbo in California and beyond,” said Butler, Co-Founder of Gumbo Brands.

The initial drop of Madison Square Gumbo includes eighths and pre-rolls beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at Cookies Hayward, Saturday, Nov. 12 at Cookies Maywood and at all Cookies and Lemonnade stores in California on Monday, Nov. 14. Learn more: cookies.co

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 55 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit https://shop.cookies.co/

About Gumbo Brands

Gumbo Brands is a new revolutionary cannabis and lifestyle company founded by the Black-owned entrepreneurial power-couple, Karim Butler and Alexis Major. The multi-million-dollar company exploded within the past few years with its expansion into the media world as a brand sponsor of the award-winning Drink Champs podcast and by working with top artists such as Meek Mill, Lil Meech, NORE, Takeoff of the Migos, Dave East, Fabolous and others. Gumbo Brands’ main focus is making a difference, building wealth and sharing knowledge within the Black and Brown communities via give-back initiatives, and alliances within the sports and entertainment industries.