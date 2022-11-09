DLD Asset Management, LP Expands Offering, in Partnership With Titan Advisors, by Launching New Multi-manager Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DLD Asset Management, LP “DLD”, the New York-based investment firm, announced the continued expansion of its investment strategies with the launch of the DLD Master Fund, a relative value multi-manager platform. Since DLD’s launch in 2013, the firm has built an experienced team leading five standalone relative value strategies. These complementary and alpha-driven offerings have helped DLD grow to approximately $1.1 billion assets under management.

“DLD's multi-manager Master Fund will complement our existing single-strategy business, better leverage the pursuit of alpha across its existing relative value strategies, allow the addition of adjacent and uncorrelated strategies, and maximize returns for investors all within one investment vehicle,” said DLD’s Principal and CIO, Mark Friedman.

The new multi-manager platform will be a strategic partnership between DLD Asset Management and Titan Advisors, LLC “Titan”, an investment firm based in Stamford, CT. Titan has more than 20 years’ experience as a leader in the alternative investment space, including early-stage investments and seeding. “DLD could not have hoped for a better partner and with Titan’s significant backing, we plan to launch the Master Fund at the end of Q1 2023,” stated Friedman.

“As we looked for potential partners in the relative value space, it was clear that DLD possessed the infrastructure, foundational strategies, and risk management philosophy to build a robust multi-manager platform that can serve investors’ needs in increasingly volatile markets,” said Titan’s President and Founder, George Fox.

With the launch of DLD Master Fund, DLD intends to add new investment strategies that complement the five portfolios which have been the core of its business over the last nine years. As the Master Fund grows, DLD will continue to diversify and add additional relative value strategies.

More information about DLD Asset Management, LP

DLD Asset Management is an SEC-registered specialist relative value investment firm founded in 2013. The existing platform consists of standalone relative value strategies with current assets under management of approximately $1.1 billion dollars. Led by founder Mark Friedman who has 30+ years’ risk taking and hedge fund management experience, DLD has a diverse collection of skilled relative value PMs running complementary strategies, with robust operations and infrastructure to support the identification and capture of relative value opportunities. For further information, contact ir@dldam.com.

More information about Titan Advisors, LLC

Established in 2001, Titan Advisors is an alternative investment firm, managing portfolios of hedge funds on behalf of institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Titan has approximately $4.4 billion in firm assets, and a manager due diligence team of 16 people across the US and Canada. Through precise portfolio construction and management, Titan provides value to investors via a variety of business lines including multi-manager hedge fund portfolios, custom solutions for institutional investors, insurance dedicated funds, ESG, and specialized vehicles (unique, asymmetric co-investments, hedge fund seeding and other special situation opportunities). For further information, contact Marc Friedman at TitanMarketing@titanadvisors.com

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities, investment product or investment advisory services, including any DLD Asset Management, LP (“DLD”) or Titan Advisors, LLC private investment fund or any other affiliated entity utilizing the investment strategy discussed herein; offers to sell or solicitations to invest in any DLD investment product or fund are made by means of a confidential offering memorandum to sophisticated investors meeting certain suitability standards with whom DLD has a preexisting relationship. DLD does not send any such confidential offering memorandum in response to unsolicited inquiries. Being a “registered investment adviser” or being described as “registered” does not imply a certain level of skill or training.