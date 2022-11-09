Arrow McLaren SP Announces onsemi as Official Partner

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that it joined McLaren Racing as an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren SP Team and its No. 6 Chevrolet, piloted by Felix Rosenqvist, for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. As a leading semiconductor manufacturer with a global supply chain, onsemi delivers intelligent technology solutions to help customers create products focused on sustainability, including electric vehicles and advanced safety features, to increase energy efficiency.

Arrow McLaren SP relies on onsemi components in critical hardware on its race cars, such as steering wheels, enabling a more efficient design, without compromising power and safety. As McLaren looks forward to the new hybrid powertrain, onsemi will continue to be a key partner, as it builds a more sustainable racing environment.

“We’re delighted that onsemi will be joining us to lead the identity of Felix’s race car in 2023,” said Matt Dennington, executive director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing. “This partnership is crucial to our team, with onsemi’s technology ingrained in the Arrow McLaren SP race cars. Like McLaren, onsemi is determined to make a positive impact beyond its sector, making this a transformational union of brands both on and off the racetrack. We look forward to a successful partnership and joining forces in pursuit of the IndyCar Championship together.”

The partnership unites two brands in alignment with their pioneering spirits. McLaren has a history of pushing the limits by competing in different race series and applying its technological innovation outside of motorsport, while onsemi thrives on being a disruptive semiconductor company, surpassing competition through a broad, solutions-based portfolio and premium experiences across industries.

onsemi will be the car title partner for Felix’s No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet for a selection of races in 2023, including the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Grand Prix at Road America, and the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The onsemi brand will be represented on all three Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet cars and team kit throughout the full 2023 season.

“Our partnership with Arrow McLaren SP, along with Felix behind the wheel, is a prime opportunity to reinforce onsemi’s commitment to automotive safety and efficiency, while demonstrating our superior power management and hyper-performance capabilities,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer, onsemi. “Over the years, not only has racing focused on producing the fastest and best performance for the racing teams, it has also been a catalyst for disruptive, breakthrough technologies in safety and efficiency – many of which have made their way into the consumer market. This platform will enable us to push the next generation of advancements in sustainable automotive solutions and boost consumer adoption.”

