The Mobility House Selected for Intelligent Charge Management by Metropolitan Transportation Authority via the Transit Tech Lab

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mobility House has been selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to deploy its smart charging and energy management solution ChargePilot® for New York City Transit (NYCT), the largest public bus fleet operator in the U.S. During the year-long pilot program, The Mobility House will manage charging for 27 charge ports across two bus depots in Staten Island and Queens. Coordinating local utility rate structures with bus schedules and travel routes, ChargePilot® will optimize charging to maximize vehicle uptime, reduce electricity costs and streamline the transition to electric vehicles. The Mobility House’s proof-of-concept modeling with the Transit Tech Lab demonstrated that ChargePilot® can reduce operating expenses by more than $35,000 per month in operating expenses at one of the two depots alone.

The partnership with NYCT is a continuation of The Mobility House’s participation in the Transit Tech Lab program – a public-private initiative between the Partnership for New York City and four New York metro area transit agencies – and follows The Mobility House’s successful proof-of-concept study on how NYCT could maximize electric bus availability and save operating costs. The simulation study demonstrated that 64 percent of scheduled trips on local routes from the Charleston depot could be operated with the selected electric bus model, and when using ChargePilot®, the charging infrastructure planned for 12 electric buses at the Charleston depot can operate 96 percent of the viable trips while generating operational savings, compared to unmanaged charging.

“We are thrilled to partner with the MTA as they embark on a journey toward zero-emission,” said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Gregor Hintler. “As the largest public fleet operator in the country, ensuring reliable operations is essential to the success of their electrification goals, especially when some buses require two to four charging sessions a day. We are proud that The Mobility House's technology and electrification expertise will contribute to that critical mission.”

To learn more about The Mobility House’s charging and energy management solutions, visit mobilityhouse.com/usa_en.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House’s mission is to create an emissions-free energy and mobility future. Since 2009, the company has developed an expansive partner ecosystem to intelligently integrate electric vehicles into the power grid, including electric vehicle charger manufacturers, 1,000+ installation partners, 80+ energy suppliers, and automotive manufacturers ranging from Audi to Tesla. The intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot® and underlying EV Aggregation Platform enable customers and partners to integrate electric vehicles into the grid for optimized and future proof operations. The Mobility House’s unique vendor-neutral and interoperable technology approach to smart charging and energy management has been successful at over 800 commercial installations around the world. The Mobility House has more than 250 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, Calif. For more information visit mobilityhouse.com.