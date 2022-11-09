Evmos Partners with Anchorage Digital for Institutional Custody, Staking

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, today launches its partnership with Anchorage Digital to offer institutions secure custody and staking of EVMOS, the native token of the platform. As Evmos continues to attract builders to deploy dApps on its cross-ecosystem interoperability platform, institutions accessing Evmos through Anchorage will help support ecosystem growth and secure Evmos’ layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain.

“We’re very enthusiastic that Anchorage is bringing its proven custody and staking services to Evmos,” said Federico Kunze Küllmer, Co-Founder of Evmos. “This key partnership gives institutions the seamless infrastructure to bolster Evmos and help ensure that this platform has a secure foundation for a thriving ecosystem of interoperable decentralized applications.”

As the first federally-chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage gives institutions state-of-the-art, secure custody, but crucially it also gives customers the ability to stake assets, which underpins the security of proof-of-stake blockchains like Evmos. An important consideration for builders launching dApps on the platform as well as anyone looking to use those applications is the security of the underlying Tendermint consensus layer.

”While cryptonative VCs who use us are already adept at staking and custody with Anchorage, we’re particularly pleased to help Evmos and other Cosmos ecosystem protocols gain access to a broader cadre of institutions who select us for custody first, and see the benefits of staking with a federally compliant bank,” said Diogo Mónica, President and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time for Evmos, as it gains momentum as the leading EVM gateway into the Interchain ecosystem. Evmos’s core developer, Tharsis Labs Ltd., has just announced its $27M token sale, positioning the team to accelerate development of the platform. In addition, the community is leaning in to leverage its community fund for events like the just-completed Evmos Momentum Hackathon and the upcoming One Million Wallets Hackathon. Anyone interested in leveraging Anchorage’s custody and staking services to access and support Evmos are encouraged to get in touch with Anchorage.

About Evmos

Evmos is the leading Ethereum Virtual Machine-based blockchain in the Cosmos ecosystem and enables developers to launch apps that run interoperable smart contracts across any number of EVM and Cosmos-based blockchains. It makes that process as simple and seamless as possible by allowing developers to continue creating apps in Solidity and Vyper like they’re accustomed to in the Ethereum ecosystem. Evmos opens a new frontier for blockchain applications, expanding the functionality of the EVM by enabling cross-chain applications that tap the liquidity and user bases of multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide more unified experiences through interoperability, novel token economics and in-protocol incentives for users, developers and validators. To learn more, please visit https://evmos.org, on Telegram @EvmosOrg, and on Twitter @EvmosOrg.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is the most advanced digital asset platform for investors. From custody and trading to staking, governance, and financing, Anchorage offers a full range of crypto-native financial solutions that are compliant, built to adapt to emerging blockchain use cases, and made to evolve alongside the needs of digital asset investors. Today, Anchorage serves many of the largest institutional investors and enterprise brands in the digital asset space.

Anchorage Digital Bank makes it simple and secure for institutions to gain exposure to digital assets as the first federally chartered digital asset bank. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage is the premier partner for institutions and corporations. Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit anchorage.com and on Twitter @Anchorage.