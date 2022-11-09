Fresenius Kabi Announces 2022 Inductees to Blood Donation Hall of Fame

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi today announced the 12 newest inductees into the Fresenius Kabi Blood Donation Hall of Fame. For 24 years, the Hall of Fame has recognized and shared the unique stories of those who are passionate about and committed to blood donation.

Every year, Fresenius Kabi accepts Hall of Fame nominations from blood centers across the United States. Inductees and their stories are featured in a specialized calendar used by blood centers. To read about the 2022 inductees, please visit www.BloodDonorHOF.com.

“Fresenius Kabi is honored to recognize this year’s Donation Hall of Fame inductees for playing a critical role in maintaining the U.S. blood supply and providing lifesaving resources for patients across the country,” said Dean Gregory, president, Global Commercial Operations, Medical Technologies at Fresenius Kabi USA. “Blood is a lifesaving resource for which there is no substitute, so the need for blood is constant, and the selfless contributions of this year’s inductees deserve to be celebrated.”

The pandemic has put unprecedented pressure on blood supplies in America, causing periodic shortages and frequent appeals for donors. The individuals and teams inducted into the Hall of Fame have played a critical role in assuring blood is available when needed.

The 2022 inductees are:

Scott Laubner , nominated by New York Blood Center Enterprises, New York, NY

, nominated by New York Blood Center Enterprises, New York, NY Dan Ertel , nominated by Bloodworks Northwest, Eugene, OR

, nominated by Bloodworks Northwest, Eugene, OR Ellen Tichy , nominated by LifeStream Blood Bank, San Bernardino, CA

, nominated by LifeStream Blood Bank, San Bernardino, CA Floyd Harris, Jr. Family , nominated by Community Blood Center, Dayton, OH

, nominated by Community Blood Center, Dayton, OH Kathleen “Katie” Ellis , nominated by Community Blood Center, Dayton, OH

, nominated by Community Blood Center, Dayton, OH Taylor Berley , nominated by OneBlood, Inc., Daytona Beach, FL

, nominated by OneBlood, Inc., Daytona Beach, FL James O’Gara , nominated by American Red Cross, Greensboro Fixed Site, Greensboro, NC

, nominated by American Red Cross, Greensboro Fixed Site, Greensboro, NC Joyce “Brissy” Brislawn , nominated by OneBlood, Inc., Miami, FL

, nominated by OneBlood, Inc., Miami, FL Gary Sprague , nominated by Vitalant, Tempe, AZ

, nominated by Vitalant, Tempe, AZ Larry & Michelle Hach , nominated by Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center, Marquette, MI

, nominated by Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center, Marquette, MI Laura Catron , nominated by Carter BloodCare, Bedford, TX

, nominated by Carter BloodCare, Bedford, TX Stephanie Nott, nominated by American Red Cross, Peoria, IL

In addition to honoring this year’s inductees, Fresenius Kabi extends its gratitude to the extraordinary nominees who are no longer with us but not forgotten:

Barbara “Barb” Bekaert , nominated by ImpactLife, Davenport, IA

, nominated by ImpactLife, Davenport, IA Joseph Nyman , nominated by American Red Cross, Richland, WA

, nominated by American Red Cross, Richland, WA Wayne Wolfe, nominated by Community Blood Center, Dayton, OH

About the need for blood and blood donation

An estimated 1.9 million people are expected to receive a new cancer diagnosis in 2022. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their treatment. Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.

When donating blood, people give a pint of whole blood, or donate a specific blood component via an automated system. With whole blood, further processing is required to separate the unit into its therapeutic components—typically red blood cells, platelets and plasma. When donating on an automated system, donors typically give the same amount of blood, but more of the component that is in highest demand depending on their donor characteristics and blood type. A total of 30 million blood components are transfused annually in the U.S. To make a blood donation or to learn more about donating blood, please contact your local blood center.

Nominations for the 25th anniversary induction class accepted through June 9, 2023

Fresenius Kabi invites nominations of blood donors or other individuals who have demonstrated a commitment and passion for donating blood or encouraging blood donation. Anyone can submit a nomination and there is no limit to the number of nominations per blood center. A person may only be inducted into the Fresenius Kabi Blood Donation Hall of Fame once.

Nominations for the 2023 Fresenius Kabi Donation Hall of Fame class are due by June 9, 2023. Send an email with the story of your most inspiring donor(s) to: info.usa@fresenius-kabi.com.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.