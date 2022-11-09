Hamilton Reserve Bank Partners with Rosenblatt Global Advisors LLC to Offer Tailored Investment Solutions

L to R: Howard Anthony Lewis, Board Member Hamilton Reserve Bank; Jourdan Frain, Rosenblatt Global Advisors; Anthony Gajor, Executive Vice President /Global Business Development, Hamilton Reserve Bank. The executives were meeting at the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK & JESSUPS ESTATE, Saint Kitts & Nevis--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamilton Reserve Bank (www.hrbank.com), the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in its region, has partnered with Rosenblatt Global Advisors LLC (www.rbltga.com), a sister company of Rosenblatt Securities (www.rblt.com), the largest floor broker on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), to offer holistic investment solutions to a global clientele.

Through a co-branding arrangement, Hamilton Reserve Bank’s large and rapidly expanding global customer base will access Rosenblatt’s broad and deep investment capabilities and decades of institutional excellence spanning trading, research, capital markets, and, most recently, asset management.

“Hamilton Reserve Bank has been experiencing rapid growth in deposits. As client assets expand, our customers desire investment solutions in a volatile world. We provide that vital solution by teaming up with Rosenblatt and gaining access to sound investment products,” said Sir Tony Baldry, Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “We are excited to grow our investment client base with our partner Rosenblatt.”

“Rosenblatt Global Advisors is thrilled to partner with Hamilton Reserve Bank by serving their rapidly growing global deposit base with tailored investment solutions. Their client support, strong balance sheet, cutting-edge technology, diverse workforce, and community enrichment align perfectly with our long-standing values at Rosenblatt,” said Scott Burrill, CFA, President and Chief Investment Officer at Rosenblatt Global Advisors.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com; SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is a fully regulated, award-winning global bank with a deep British heritage as the hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton (born 1755), serving a large and rapidly expanding clientele from more than 100 countries. Hamilton Reserve Bank offers a broad range of personal banking, business banking, and investment solutions. Powered by advanced Straight-Through Processing (STP) technology from Temenos, the world’s largest and most advanced core banking software provider, Hamilton Reserve Bank enables fully compliant, highly efficient customer onboarding within minutes via complete biometric verifications, robust compliance through real-time Temenos transaction monitoring, and 24/7 customer self-directed e-banking. Headquartered on a sprawling bank campus at the Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza in St. Kitts & Nevis, Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest global bank in the region, with worldwide offices and international customer support.

About Rosenblatt Global Advisors LLC

Rosenblatt Global Advisors LLC (www.rbltga.com) is an SEC-registered investment adviser offering its clients a wide range of services. Rosenblatt was founded by the management of Rosenblatt Securities, a NY-based broker-dealer for over four decades. Rosenblatt leverages its diverse experience in financial markets to deliver bespoke investment management solutions to a broad range of client types and situations. Customized asset allocation, sub-advisory services, and access solutions are Rosenblatt’s primary focus.