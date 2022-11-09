Westrock Coffee Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony to Begin Refurbishments on New Facility in Conway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or the "Company”), announced today the company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new, state-of-the-art, roasting to ready-to-drink (RTD) facility in Conway, Arkansas. Company executives including Westrock Coffee CEO and Co-founder, Scott Ford attended the event that took place at 480 Exchange Avenue, Conway, Arkansas on November 9, 2022. Charles Nabholz, Chairman Emeritus of Nabholz Construction, a multi-service contractor leading the refurbishments, also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We are thrilled to start the renovations of Westrock Coffee’s largest production facility,” said Scott Ford, Westrock Coffee CEO and Co-founder. “As an industry leader, Westrock Coffee provides beverage solutions to the most distinguished brands around the world, and this new facility enables us to further our ability to deliver the most innovative solutions to our customers in a variety of formats.”

In addition, Joe T. Ford, Co-founder and Chairman of Westrock Coffee said, “It is particularly meaningful to me to have the nation’s largest roasting to ready-to-drink packaging facility in Conway, my hometown. Starting these upgrades marks a significant milestone in our company’s history to further accomplish our mission.”

Once fully operational, the 524,000 square foot facility will be the largest roasting to ready-to-drink (RTD) operation of its kind. The facility will offer ample space for the development, production, and distribution of our coffee, tea, and RTD products, including ready-to-drink cans, glass bottles, multi-serve plastic bottles, and bag-in-box (BiB) solutions. The space will also incorporate a premiere product development lab, enabling the Company to create, test, and produce new beverage solutions.

“Nabholz is proud to partner with Westrock Coffee on this important project that will bring new employment opportunities to the region,” said Charles Nabholz, Chairman Emeritus of Nabholz. “We look forward to the road ahead and bringing this new facility to life.”

The Conway facility is one of eight global Westrock sites providing coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions sourced from 35 origins around the world. Currently Westrock provides over 20 million cups of coffee a day and is the number one provider of coffee and tea to foodservice in the U.S. as well as a leading coffee extracts supplier in RTD coffee.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

