CommunityWFM and Zoom Partner to Offer Workforce Management for Zoom Contact Center Customers

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommunityWFM, a leader in providing unified, cloud-based workforce management (WFM) solutions for contact centers, today announced its partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to provide an integration within the Zoom Contact Center platform. The integration is a high-value addition as WFM technology remains a mandatory offering for contact center as a service (CCaaS) providers to drive customer value by improving both efficiency and the agent experience.

Zoom Contact Center launched this year to provide a true omnichannel contact center solution that combines unified communications and contact center capabilities into one experience with the ease and simplicity of the Zoom platform. The integration with CommunityWFM further elevates the solution’s capabilities by seamlessly providing modern WFM features such as forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence, time off management, and agent portal technology. Pairing the two products together creates a comprehensive contact center solution built to save time while reducing costs.

“We are excited to partner with Zoom as they move forward with their contact center technology,” said Daryl Gonos, CEO of CommunityWFM. “As more CCaaS providers expand their omnichannel operations to include video for customer support, Zoom is uniquely positioned with a strong and growing market presence through their industry-leading unified communications solutions.”

With two CommunityWFM offerings, Enterprise and Essentials, all customers can utilize the integration. Both products align with the Zoom Contact Center vision to deliver a better customer experience by improving first-contact resolution and boosting overall satisfaction. CommunityWFM also provides its mobile app, Community Everywhere, to further strengthen and streamline internal communication for both agent and supervisor roles within the contact center.

“CommunityWFM checked all of the boxes when we considered partners for workforce management technologies, including ease of use, product functionality, and competitive pricing,” said Kentis Gopalla, Head of Ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center at Zoom. “Their modern WFM solution integrates easily with CCaaS technology. Establishing a complete integration with CommunityWFM improves the business value of the Zoom Contact Center product for our customers.”

The announcement of this partnership coincides with the Zoomtopia 2022 experience that will take place on November 8-9, 2022 in San Jose, Calif. This event will focus on product innovations related to the Zoom platform.

About CommunityWFM

CommunityWFM (formerly WFMSG) was founded in 2005 by a team of industry-leading workforce management consultants. Today, CommunityWFM provides a modern and simplified approach to forecasting and scheduling contact center agents through two product versions, Enterprise and Essentials. CommunityWFM is a trusted partner to some of the most recognized organizations across healthcare, insurance, financial services, retail, and technology.

To learn more visit CommunityWFM.com.