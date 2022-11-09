CommercialInsurance.net Becomes Tivly to Showcase Solutions-Oriented Approach to Insurtech

NORMAN, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommercialInsurance.net, an industry-leading digital commercial insurance marketplace, today announced the rebrand of its core business to Tivly. The new brand name is based on the word “positively” to capture the firm’s solution-centric approach to matching commercial insurance providers with the businesses they target while also providing additional value-added services for its insurance industry partners.

This rebranding follows a $26 million financing led by Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG), which has enabled the company to accelerate its growth trajectory through strategic investments in personnel and technology. These investments in turn will power continued improvements across Tivly’s core marketplace offering as well as increased online and offline services the company can offer to its customers.

“Our rebranding to Tivly is an instrumental step in propelling our company into the next phase of growth,” said Mark McClure, CEO at Tivly. “The new branding reflects our culture as ‘yaysayers’, signifying to insurance partners and firms that we are committed to understanding their businesses and goals and making high-value, mutually beneficial connections. We are also excited to be working with the team at Aquiline, whose sector expertise and support will be highly valuable as we grow our core business and also expand into new offerings to help our insurance partners improve efficiency, maximize conversions and generate revenue.”

“Tivly has an appealing and differentiated approach to utilizing a combination of technological and human expertise to solve unaddressed pain points in the business insurance market,” said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline Capital Partners. “The company’s combination of robust growth, strong financial discipline and profitability, and a large market opportunity is compelling. We are excited to support their continued expansion.”

The firm has also recently promoted Kim Read as President of Tivly from her prior role as General Manager. In this role, she will oversee operations, marketing, sales, account services, product, business intelligence, contact center and HR teams. Read has a depth of knowledge across marketing, operations and strategy, and a demonstrated history of driving growth at high-performing organizations. Prior to joining the company in 2021, she served as a senior vice president and general manager of RxSaver and before that held a series of senior operational roles at RetailMeNot.

“We are thrilled to have Kim join the executive leadership team at Tivly at this pivotal time in the company’s evolution and growth,” said Chad Jaquays, COO at Tivly. “She will bring the needed leadership and expertise to continue building on our vision, to build new solutions that combine technology and people to bring efficiency and performance marketing to the commercial insurance industry. We’re excited for the continued opportunities ahead for our team, our technology, our partners and our customers."

About Tivly

Tivly is an industry-leading, digital commercial insurance marketplace matching insurance providers with businesses in need of coverage by using a combination of martech and insurtech services coupled with high-touch live customer support and engagement. Tivly also offers service solutions to help partners improve efficiency, maximize conversations and generate revenue. Top carriers embed Tivly’s low code custom solutions in their online and offline sales processes to quickly increase sales and maximize profits while maintaining a high level of customer service. To learn more, visit https://tivly.com/.

About Aquiline Technology Growth

Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) seeks to invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies that are bringing innovation to the insurance and financial services ecosystems. ATG is managed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across the financial services and technology sector. The ATG team has experience in technology and financial services and is supported by its colleagues at Aquiline, strategic partners, and an active group of industry Executive Advisors. For more information on ATG, visit: www.aquiline.com.