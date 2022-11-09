Baker Tilly collaborates with Templum to help startups launch and scale in the alternative assets space

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) and Templum Inc. (Templum), a provider of capital markets infrastructure for alternative assets and private securities, have collaborated to provide crowdfunding platforms and private securities startups with foundational services to grow and achieve their goals.

This dynamic alliance will create opportunities for issuers and secondary marketplaces to accelerate their growth. In addition, Baker Tilly’s financial and operational advisory services helps startups keep their focus on their business by removing administration and compliance challenges.

“Organizations in the first stages of operations need a strategic partner to bridge the regulatory and operational gap,” said Christine Fenske, managing partner of Baker Tilly’s financial services practice. “Combining our deep expertise in regulatory compliance, tax and accounting with Templum’s advanced technology for alternative asset trading deepens our capabilities to help our clients reach regulatory compliance and achieve their goals.”

“Our proprietary technology enables startups to grow at speed and scale thereby unlocking trillions of dollars in assets,” said Christopher Pallotta, founder and CEO of Templum. “Through our collaboration with Baker Tilly we are excited to also solve the additional back-office pains that burden these firms.”

Baker Tilly joins Templum’s fleet of strategic allies, geared towards providing a full suite of solutions for their clients. The team focuses on helping crowdfunding platforms and private securities startups to reach regulatory compliance and address operational and financial issues, including multistate operations, tax and accounting.

