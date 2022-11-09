Merlin Cyber and Titania Partner to Help U.S. Public Sector Close Exploitable Network Misconfiguration Loopholes

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merlin Cyber, the U.S. public sector go-to-market arm of Merlin Group, today announced a new partnership with Titania. Specializing in foundational network configuration security for Zero Trust and mandated compliance assurance, Titania is helping U.S. government agencies to accurately detect, risk-prioritize, and remediate exploitable misconfigurations in their firewalls, switches, and routers in order to reduce their attack surfaces. Through the partnership, Merlin Cyber’s GEAR Partner Program will help Titania strategically extend its public sector footprint, enabling more agencies to embrace continuous, proactive network security.

According to a 2022 market study “The Impact of Exploitable Misconfigurations on the Security of Agencies’ Networks and Current Approaches to Mitigating Risks in the U.S. Federal Government,” federal agency respondents indicated that they are not including routers and switches in their network checks, opening government agencies to critical network security risks due to configuration drift. “This is a big deal,” said Dean Webb, cybersecurity engineer at Merlin Cyber. “Malicious actors – both external and internal to government agencies – thrive in environments where there is constant change. As agencies continue to embrace digital transformation and move to the cloud, their networks are being probed for a single exploitable misconfiguration. Network devices such as routers, switches, and firewalls should not be inherently trusted, particularly in today’s Zero Trust world.”

“We work with a number of public sector agencies to help them achieve assurance in their network configurations,” said Matt Malarkey, VP, Strategic Alliances at Titania. “Partnering with Merlin Cyber is a natural fit as we collaborate to accelerate our U.S. public sector expansion.”

About Titania

Based in the UK and Arlington, VA, Titania delivers essential cybersecurity automation software to thousands of organizations, including 30+ federal agencies within the U.S. government, global telcos, multinational financial institutions, and the world’s largest oil and gas companies. Specializing in software that supports Zero Trust segmentation and policy enforcement, Titania’s Nipper Enterprise enables U.S. government agencies to reduce their attack surface by accurately detecting, risk-prioritizing and remediating exploitable misconfigurations in every firewall, router, and switch in their network. By providing continuous, evidence-based risk assessment capabilities at scale, Nipper Enterprise also enables mandated compliance assurance for DISA RMF, NIST, CMMC and PCI DSS, helping organizations achieve security from compliance. Visit Titania at www.titania.com.

About Merlin Cyber

Merlin Cyber is the go-to-market arm of Merlin Group, a powerful ecosystem of cybersecurity investment, technical expertise, and partner growth acceleration with 25 years of experience working with the U.S. Government. Through Merlin Cyber, federal civilian, defense, state, local and education customers access innovative, public sector-ready cybersecurity solutions that meet government requirements and mission priorities. Merlin does this by selectively partnering with best-in-class cybersecurity brands, investing in visionary emerging technologies, accelerating partner growth, and enabling the U.S. Government to successfully keep ahead of today’s critical threats, accelerate modernization initiatives, and defend our nation. Learn more at merlincyber.com.