Behavox and TeleMessage double down on commitment to protect organizations against risks within instant messaging platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today renewed its partnership with TeleMessage with a view to seamlessly integrating mobile instant messaging communications platforms such as WhatsApp & WeChat, and surveilling them for regulatory misconduct.

Behavox & TeleMessage continue to address the growth of Mobile Instant messaging in the workplace with 11 successful production implementations over the past 12 months that helped Customers address regulatory gaps in capture of WhatsApp and other platforms.

“We set out to build an effective, robust and secure integration with Behavox and over the past year we have successfully completed a number of projects together, all of which I am extremely proud of” said Gil Shapira, VP of Business Development at TeleMessage. “With the recent regulatory action against investment banks in the US and the forthcoming regulatory actions against Asset Managers, PEs, and Commodity Trading firms, we are seeing massive demand that, alongside Behavox, we are looking to address.”

The past year has seen regulatory fines issued by the SEC and CFTC total more than $1.1bn, expected investigation of investment funds as well as increasing scrutiny from regulatory authorities outside of the US have underscored the need for a proven solution for capture and surveillance of instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram and others that is signed off by regulators and fully meets their remediation requirements.

“Regulatory scrutiny is growing and it is mission-critical for our customers to have access to a solution that passed the regulatory inspection and can be implemented as easily as ingesting emails” said Michael Talbert, Global Head of Delivery at Behavox. “This is what we have successfully developed with TeleMessage over the past year and are able to integrate and provide our Quantum Solution to identify risks within instant messaging channels within weeks, which is at least 3 times faster than alternative solutions.”

Behavox & TeleMessage will be hosting an industry roundtable in New York on December 1st to discuss proven solutions to capture and surveil WhatsApp and other instant messaging platforms, in light of the ongoing enforcement actions.

