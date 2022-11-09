LibDib@RNDC Launches in Indiana

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RNDC and LibDib today announced LibDib@RNDC IN, a new RNDC sales division within the state of Indiana. LibDib@RNDC IN brings LibDib’s platform-based distribution model to the state, allowing any and all compliant wine and spirits suppliers to secure distribution for products in this market.

“ LibDib@RNDC IN provides an exciting opportunity for all wine and spirits brands who want access to the Indiana market,” said Tom Morgan, State EVP, Indiana for RNDC. “ We are excited to partner with LibDib on this endeavor to bring enhanced services to all brands and suppliers, as well as greater selection to our retail customers.”

To start, LibDib@RNDC IN is opening to a select group of both LibDib and RNDC wine and spirits suppliers. The sales division will then open the market to all suppliers in the coming months. Current LibDib Makers and new suppliers interested in distribution in Indiana can express interest here and will be alerted when the market is live for distribution. The LibDib@RNDC IN sales division is currently available for both wine and spirits suppliers.

“ All brands deserve a route to market and our partnership with RNDC enables just that,” said Cheryl Durzy, CEO and Founder of LibDib. “ RNDC and LibDib now have a fourth joint market, taking us one step closer to offering distribution nationwide.”

LibDib now provides distribution to any brand in 13 states. Both companies plan to expand this capability to additional RNDC markets soon. Specific details on how the division will operate are available here.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines, spirits and CBD in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 38 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at holly.nuss@libdib.com.