SugarCRM Announces 2022 Customer Breakthrough Award Winners for Europe, the Middle East and Africa

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced winners of the 2022 SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Awards for the EMEA region.

The global awards program returns for its second year to recognize customers and partners worldwide investing in the Sugar platform - Sugar Sell for the modern sales warriors, Sugar Market for the marketing mavericks, and Sugar Serve for the customer service heroes - for breakthrough customer experiences and business growth.

The 2022 SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Award winners in EMEA are:

Business Transformation – Providing a unique combination of technology and specialist expertise, Juniper Education is recognized for transformation using Sugar to centralize 13 business units, billing, and sales information into a single holistic view.

Customer of the Year (EMEA) – Rightmove, a leading UK property portal, is driving business innovation and efficiencies using Sugar. Rightmove is also recognized for cultivating a long-lasting partnership with Sugar through its steadfast engagement in the SugarClub online community.

Marketing Excellence – Berlin-founded robo-advisor quirion AG uses Sugar Market and CRM to automate marketing and communications, increasing conversion rates, integrating business processes, and tightly aligning sales and marketing processes. Solutions partner Insignio CRM GmbH, was instrumental in ensuring a smooth implementation and integrating Sugar with quirion's existing systems for optimum return on investment.

Sales Excellence – ONI-Waermetrafo GmbH, offering energy-saving technology, leverages Sugar Sell to drive substantial business improvement, increased win rates, and transparency into key sales processes. Tapping into the expertise and guidance from solutions partner ISC it & software consultants GmbH was critical to implementation success.

Technology Partnership (EMEA) – Bejo Zaden B.V. and Insignio CRM GmbH are recognized for curating a strong partnership that supported Bejo, an international breeder of vegetable seeds, through its global migration and standardization of 30 businesses within the Sugar platform. The company aspires to continue optimizing customer management through Sugar solutions under the strategic guidance of Insignio CRM GmbH.

Judges' Choice Award – Asendia, global e-commerce and mail delivery solution provider, leverages Sugar to unify multiple companies and subsidiaries onto one platform for global transparency, achieving a 25 percent increase in lead volume each year. Asendia noted outstanding collaboration between Asendia, Sugar, and solutions partner Captivea.

Runner Up – Judges' Choice Award – The Netherlands-based computer systems and network company NETCO, received special recognition for excellence in end-to-end management of its business through Sugar. Guided by solutions partner BrixCRM, NETCO has seen strong return on investment.

"We congratulate this year’s Breakthrough Award winners that are letting the platform do the work to drive exceptional customer experiences in a wide variety of industry sectors and use cases,” said James Frampton, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA. “These customers and partners are breaking through barriers to supercharge sales, marketing, and service to fuel business growth.”

