XY Retail Partners with Ocra to Expand European Reach and Improve SAP Solutions for Luxury Retailers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XY Retail, the global commerce solution that helps retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful, and profitable relationships with their customers, today announced its partnership with the Ocra Group, the innovative consulting company specializing in ERP technologies dedicated to the fashion world. The partnership expands XY Retail’s deployment reach across Europe and ability to launch the platform for SAP-reliant luxury retailers.

XY Retail is a cloud-based, unified omnichannel commerce solution helping luxury retailers drive digital transformation, increase customer retention, grow revenue and improve operations. With Ocra’s specialization in technologies dedicated to the world of fashion, fabric, retail, luxury and discrete manufacturing, the partnership will bolster XY’s ability to provide world-class, effective enterprise solutions to clients utilizing SAP.

“This partnership with Ocra will allow XY to expand our global reach and to provide superior system integration as well as SAP services to our customers worldwide,” said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail. “Ocra’s experience in management and the integration of IT systems gives us confidence in their ability to greatly benefit our business as we continue this period of hypergrowth.”

By combining XY Retail’s omnichannel platform with the resources, technical expertise and support from Ocra, XY Retail will be able to provide excellence in the integration of its luxury retail platform for existing SAP customers while maintaining efficiency, quality and global scalability.

“The partnership between Ocra and XY demonstrates the shared passion we have to develop technological innovations and scalable strategic solutions for luxury retailers,” said Thomas Ortolan, Senior Consultant at Ocra. “We aim to assist XY Retail in its efforts to improve the technological growth of its customers through the use of SAP systems.”

About XY Retail:

XY Retail is the only headless unified commerce platform and POS built from the ground up for retail brands that want to streamline their omnichannel operations, foster meaningful customer relationships, and redefine the in-store experience for consumers and store associates. Luxury brands worldwide have adopted XY Retail’s API-driven, mobile-first cloud platform to modernize their stores and manage their entire global retail operations - from data decisioning, stock management, and order management to hyper-personalized clienteling and merchandising experiences. The platform also boosts commerce by enabling retailers to fulfill online orders up to 300 percent faster. XY Retail is headquartered in New York and Milan and operates in over 23 countries. The company is backed by Stage 1 Ventures and Monta Vista Capital.

About Ocra:

Ocra was founded in 2016 as an innovative consulting team specialized in ERP technologies dedicated to the fashion world. With great passion and dedication, Ocra has carried out technological evolutions in every single company, proposing reliable and innovative solutions. Through a dynamic and flexible structure, the company supports its resources in the constant search for innovation and technological knowledge necessary to achieve personal and corporate goals. For years, together with the companies of the sector, Ocra has developed specific skills and competencies in the market processes.

