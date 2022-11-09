Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces TicketManager as Exclusive Corporate Ticket Management Partner for Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics

WASHINGTON & CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), owner and operator of the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics today announced that TicketManager will serve as official corporate ticket management and corporate ticket re-sale enablement partner.

As part of the multi-year agreement, TicketManager will provide technology and services to all MSE corporate clients, including corporate partners, suite holders, corporate season ticket members and club seat holders. Monumental Sports clients will receive TicketManager’s technology at no cost, while leveraging MSE’s partnership with Ticketmaster, to encourage responsible corporate ticket re-sale.

“Monumental Sports continuously seeks the best tools for our valued corporate ticketholders to maximize their investments with the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics. TicketManager provides unmatched technology that has already positively impacted many of our clients,” said Jim Van Stone, President, Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer at Monumental Sports. “We are excited to now provide TicketManager to all of our corporate clients to help them increase utilization and prove the ROI.”

MSE’s corporate customers can now use TicketManager’s convenient and powerful technology, at no-cost, for all their ticket inventory for every team in Greater DC and Baltimore. With TicketManager, it will be easier than ever to transfer tickets to guests and responsibly re-sell unused tickets. Companies will have one place for all tickets, for all teams, in all major and minor sports leagues in the Greater DC and Baltimore markets.

“Together we are changing the game in company sports tickets and entertainment,” said Tony Knopp, Co-Founder and CEO of TicketManager. “Companies are demanding more from their investment in tickets and suites. They want a return on their investment and Monumental Sports is the perfect partner to deliver the best experience to companies of all sizes,” added Knopp.

TicketManager's tools will help companies sell unused tickets with one-click by automatically pricing the unused tickets and handling fulfillment and delivery. Over 100 companies of all sizes have used TicketManager's All Access re-sale tools this year.

“Companies want, and sometimes need, to re-sell their unused tickets,” added Knopp, “and this partnership will help companies of all sizes get the most out of their tickets, whether giving to a guest or re-selling responsibly when they need to. We are very excited.”

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit monumentalsports.com.

About TicketManager

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.