Acrisure Cyber Services Acquires Leading Managed Service Provider Homefield IT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acrisure, a fast-growing fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker and the largest independent Real Estate Services company in America, today announced that it has acquired Homefield IT as part of its Cyber Services division.

Acrisure Cyber Services (ACS) offers an all-in-one solution that addresses the most critical risks posed by cyberattacks. The division has recently added several Managed Service Providers as Partners to provide clients with best-in-class products, services and capabilities to support complete cybersecurity protection and IT operational efficiency.

“The vast majority of Acrisure’s clients are small to mid-size businesses. Unfortunately, these companies are increasingly at risk of a cyberattack. We are determined to use our expertise and technology capabilities to solve this risk for clients,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Acrisure. “I’m pleased to welcome Homefield IT as a Partner to further bolster our capabilities and solution.”

Based in New York City, Homefield IT is a full-service technology partner for businesses across the United States. The firm specializes in managed IT services, including cutting-edge cloud and digital transformation solutions to help businesses increase productivity, stay safe from cyberattacks and foster growth through the efficient use of technology.

Joseph Rabinowitz, Co-Founder of Homefield IT noted, “Our success is a result of the most passionate team in the industry, consistently focused on delivering uncompromising service to our clients. Acrisure's reputation and resources will extend our reach and provide greater opportunity and value to our incredible employees, customers and partners alike.”

Distinguished in the industry for world-class customer service and 24/7 availability, Homefield IT offers companies the full breadth and depth of a sophisticated IT department. The team’s senior management will remain in place, including Alexander Stavdal, Executive Vice President of Strategy, and Jackie Oliva, Executive Vice President of Operations.

“We are unique in the marketplace in that we focus on providing clients with a solution based on their risk profile, size, industry and other factors. Cyber defense is not a one-size-fits-all exercise,” said Bill Meara, President of Acrisure Cyber Services. “Adding the experts at Homefield IT is a force multiplier for the overall ACS offering, and our outlook for 2023 and beyond is bright.”

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

