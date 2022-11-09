Celeb Chef David Burtka Embraces the Holiday Cooking Mess Knowing ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean Laundry Detergent Has it Covered

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry introduces The Great Holiday Stain-Off campaign, encouraging the foodie cooks at home to embrace mess this holiday season. The Great Holiday Stain-Off will feature social media influencer families participating in a video series on ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry’s TikTok page (@armandhammerlaundry). The brand will also collaborate with dad, actor and professional chef, David Burtka to share his favorite tips and tricks for keeping the holidays fun and stress-free. The campaign was created by the #1 Fastest Growing Agency according to Adweek, Movers+Shakers, in collaboration with the A&H marketing team.

David Burtka shares his holiday cooking, promoting family fun, entertaining and cleaning experiences, and must-haves to make the holidays less stressful and more carefree for family and friends.

“I don’t know about you, but my family makes a big mess when we’re all in the kitchen together. The sauce flies everywhere, especially when the top of the blender pops off on the high cycle! Amid all the fun – say, you get a stain on your clothes – it's important not to let the stain sit for too long. Toss your clothes in the wash with ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean Laundry Detergent and trust that the detergent will take care of the remnants of your easy meal prep,” says Burtka. “And to minimize the chaos, my family and I start preparing the day before the event. Decorate, set the table, measure and chop the ingredients so they’re ready to go. And remember to keep your cooking space clean as you go!”

Putting the cleaning power of ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean Laundry Detergent to the test on TikTok, Vidya and Shaan Gopalan (@queencitytrends), the Patton family (@snackbandits) and the Rolon Family (@nycgaydad) will lead the Great Holiday Stain-Off on ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry’s TikTok page, with the Gopolans kicking off the campaign on November 4th.

“We know that the holidays can get busy and hectic, so our goal is to help consumers worry less about making a mess when they have ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean Laundry Detergent to tackle tough stains and odors,” says Laurie Kirschner, Senior Director of Marketing, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry. “Now, families can have fun cooking together and can focus on making lasting memories with their loved ones. We’re thrilled to be working with David Burtka along with TikTok families, the Gopolans, the Pattons and the Rolons who will all bring to life how cooking their holiday favorite dishes can be fun family time when you know Arm & Hammer Laundry has those stains covered,” states Kirschner.

ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean Laundry Detergent is a concentrated liquid stain remover laundry detergent that powers out odors and tough stains and whitens and brightens with a lasting fresh scent. It cleans over 101 tough stains including macaroni and cheese, stuffing, gravy, and chocolate syrup, among many other holiday favorites, using the power of OxiClean, America's #1 stain remover additive brand.*

*based on units sold

About ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry:

For more than 100 years, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the maker ARM & HAMMER™ laundry detergent, has focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. Visit https://www.armandhammer.com/en/odor-blasters to learn more.

About Movers+Shakers:

Creative agency Movers+Shakers is on a mission to spread joy. Their unique ability to connect brands to culture made them the #1 fastest-growing agency in the world, according to AdWeek. Fast Company named Movers+Shakers a 2021 “Most Innovative Company.” Glossy named them "the TikTok whisperers" in recognition of their 250+ billion views on TikTok campaigns. Learn more by visiting www.MoversShakers.co.