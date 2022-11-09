Observe.AI Partners With Zoom to Fuel Contact Center Users With Conversation Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Observe.AI, the most robust conversation intelligence platform for boosting contact center performance, today announced it has joined forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to usher in the next era of AI-powered growth for omnichannel contact centers. In a new integration, Zoom Contact Center customers can now leverage Observe.AI’s conversation intelligence capabilities to extract rich insights that boost agent performance to improve CX, revenue, and retention.

As inflation continues to surge and uncertainty tests markets, brands are doubling down on customer experience to hone a competitive edge. Contact centers are increasingly tasked with higher-value, complex customer interactions that directly influence loyalty and retention. They face mounting pressure to upskill agents to deliver better customer experiences, adopt winning sales talk tracks, and develop soft skills like empathy and active listening.

This is where Observe.AI and Zoom Contact Center will provide a high-impact solution. By enriching agent performance and coaching with conversation intelligence and workflow automation, Observe.AI and Zoom will help contact centers produce stellar customer experiences at speed and scale.

“As one of the first conversation intelligence partners for Zoom Contact Center, Observe.AI is introducing new AI-powered insights and workflows that help contact centers improve CX, sales, and operational efficiency. Together, we will elevate contact centers running on Zoom to new heights of performance and productivity,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Observe.AI.

Earlier this year, Observe.AI raised $125 million in the largest-ever Series C for contact center AI, in which Zoom participated as a strategic investor. The two companies have been working together, at technological and commercial levels, to empower modern contact center agents to deliver new standards of customer experiences.

“Zoom Contact Center is built for flexibility and efficiency, empowering users with the right tools to address complex enquiries and deliver deeper engagement,” said Kentis Gopalla, Head of Ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center. “When combined with Observe.AI, managers can derive insights from conversations, evaluate agent performance, and deliver contextual feedback.”

Observe.AI’s platform uses the industry’s highest-accuracy AI engine to analyze 100% of customer interactions across channels, processing approximately one billion minutes per year. These precise insights allow contact centers to pinpoint customer sentiment, CX drivers, and unseen needs, while creating personalized coaching programs that target the specific skill, behavioral, and knowledge-related gaps of each agent. Observe.AI’s automated workflows for quality assurance operationalize these insights across teams, accelerating business outcomes such as CX and retention, sales, operational efficiency, and compliance.

The company’s recent research has shown that contact centers leveraging conversation intelligence are 10X more likely to feel their business is prepared for the future, citing that higher agent-customer interaction visibility results in more robust coaching programs, top-performing agents, and greater confidence.

Observe.AI is the leading conversation intelligence platform for boosting contact center performance. Built on the industry’s most accurate AI engine that analyzes 100% of interactions across channels, Observe.AI maximizes agent performance, pinpoints revenue and coaching opportunities, and up-levels quality assurance and compliance. Observe.AI’s powerful workflow automation allows contact centers to apply meaningful insights and take action at speed and scale. The result is stronger business outcomes, such as better customer experience, higher revenue, and better retention.

Observe.AI is trusted by hundreds of customers and partners across industries – including Pearson, 23andMe, Accolade, Group 1 Automotive, and Public Storage – and is backed by Softbank Vision Fund 2, Zoom, Menlo Ventures, Scale Ventures, and Nexus Ventures. Observe.AI is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Bangalore, India. For more information, please visit www.observe.ai.