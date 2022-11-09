ClearEstate Announces “ClearEstate Cares,” a $25,000 Grant Program to Give Back to Non-Profit Organizations That Help Families Deal With the Loss of a Loved One

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearEstate, the digitally native solution designed to empower individuals to plan and settle estates, today announced its new purpose-driven initiative: ClearEstate Cares. ClearEstate Cares is a $25,000 grant program that was created to give back to end-of-life non-profit organizations that help families deal with the pain and challenges of losing a loved one.

ClearEstate is looking for California-based non-profit organizations to enter into the program. The winners will be awarded one of three grants: The Genuine Care Grant ($15,000), The Accountability Grant ($7,500), and The Empathy Grant ($2,500). The winning organizations will be selected based on their missions and values as well as the overall quality of care and empathetic approach they take to make the grieving process better for both the patient and loved ones.

“I saw firsthand just how difficult it can be to go through the end-of-life and estate settlement processes when I lost my mother,” said Alex Gauthier, co-founder at ClearEstate. “Our team leads with an empathy-first approach, which inspired us to create ClearEstate Cares. We see this as an opportunity to give back and show appreciation to an industry that doesn’t typically get the support, love and attention it deserves.”

Those interested in applying must fill out the ClearEstate Cares submission form and submit a video entry (no less than 1-minute long) that explains why they believe their organization deserves the grant.

Three non-profits will be selected as winners of the program, receiving one of the following grants:

The Genuine Care Grant : A $15,000 grant to the non-profit organization that leads with an empathy-first approach, creating the best overall experience for both patients and families going through the end-of-life process with a loved one.

: A $15,000 grant to the non-profit organization that leads with an empathy-first approach, creating the best overall experience for both patients and families going through the end-of-life process with a loved one. The Accountability Grant : A $7,500 grant to the non-profit organization where the team shows the greatest ownership for their patient's well-being.

: A $7,500 grant to the non-profit organization where the team shows the greatest ownership for their patient's well-being. The Empathy Grant: A $2,500 grant to the non-profit organization that shows the most compassion to the families affected by the painful loss of a loved one.

ClearEstate Cares submissions will open at 9 A.M. PST on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and close at 9 P.M. PST on Friday, December 9, 2022. The winners will be selected and notified no later than Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

“Before us there was no compassion-first approach to assisting families and loved ones in the process of estate settlement. Traditionally, this is a highly complex, time-consuming, expensive and stressful situation, which makes the grieving process that much more difficult for families. That is why ClearEstate Cares was created,” added Gauthier.

For more information about ClearEstate Cares, visit ClearEstate.com/CECares.

About ClearEstate

ClearEstate offers a digitally native, customer-centric approach to bringing high-end estate-related services to all North Americans. No matter the size of the estate to be settled, their team of estate professionals use technology, transparency and empathy to alleviate the procedural and emotional burdens of estate planning and settlement. Since 2020, ClearEstate has handled the heavy responsibilities facing estate executors to help guide them through the entire process, including probate, as efficiently as possible.