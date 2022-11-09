Interstate Batteries and Kenco Group Partner to Get Products to Distributors & Customers Faster

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenco Group, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced that Interstate Batteries has selected Kenco as its partner for distribution and fulfillment center network operations. Kenco’s integrated supply chain solutions will help Interstate improve product availability, reduce operational complexity and enhance its partnerships with distributors, customers and suppliers.

Together, Interstate and Kenco will implement a new network of fulfillment centers, inclusive of warehousing, distribution services, project management, IT integrations and value-added services.

“By partnering with a tenured, innovative 3PL provider like Kenco, we are taking greater ownership of our supply chain, helping us provide even better service to our customers,” said Lain Hancock, chief operating officer for Interstate. “Our new network of fulfillment centers will reduce the number of distribution points our suppliers have to coordinate with from over 250 to just eight. This change will ultimately enable us to get products to distributors and customers faster.”

Kenco’s decades of 3PL distribution experience have helped it determine what tools businesses need to accelerate growth and outpace the competition. The company acts as an in-house logistics partner for its clients, working to provide innovative distribution strategies and solutions to solve complex logistics issues.

“Flexible and seamless fulfillment operations are table stakes in today’s fast-moving, always changing marketplace,” said David Caines, chief operating officer for Kenco, “Like us, Interstate Batteries is focused on strategic transformation, and it shows in their commitment to streamlining operations to achieve an even more efficient fulfillment process.”

About Kenco

Kenco supplies integrated logistics solutions that include distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management and material handling equipment services, and customized supply chain solutions – all designed for Operational Excellence. Kenco continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, building lasting customer relationships for over 70 years. Kenco’s focus is to support customers’ business needs through connected solutions and to redefine third-party logistics by offering innovative solutions.

About Interstate Batteries

At Interstate® we are driven by our unique combination of proven experience, integrity and heart – determined to meet the needs of those we serve today, while thinking ahead to what they’ll need tomorrow. We are committed to standing behind everything we do and delivering the excellence that professionals trust.

Built to top industry standards, Interstate Batteries® are the #1 preferred brand of replacement batteries amongst technicians. Our business is powered by a Distributor network of 300 wholesale warehouses and backed up by more than 150,000 Dealers around the world as well as nearly 200 All Battery Center franchise stores. Guided by a set of common values, we’re committed to enriching lives as we deliver the most trustworthy source of power to the world – now, and for generations to come.