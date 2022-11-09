Molex leverages Supplyframe Design-to-Source Intelligence solutions to enhance supplier interaction

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplyframe today announced that Molex, a leading provider of electronic connectors and components, is deploying Supplyframe’s innovative Design-to-Source Intelligence suite to enhance its existing business and new product development supplier interaction with a single digital platform. Through this partnership, Molex will use Supplyframe’s NPI and DirectSource solutions to bring both electronic and non-electronic commodities spend under management, increase operational efficiency, and accelerate quoting processes.

“Developing the digital capabilities to support an intelligent digital supply chain is no easy task. It requires a clear vision, experienced partners, strong ecosystems, and the most current and complete intelligence,” said Don Hnatyshin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at Molex. “The Molex-Supplyframe partnership provides us with these critical ingredients to accelerate our sourcing processes and create greater value for our customers.”

Supplyframe’s always-on platform provides leading electronics manufacturers and distributors the ability to accelerate new product introductions, reduce supply chain risk, and take advantage of market opportunities through intelligent software and industry-specific solutions such as NPI (new product introduction) and DirectSource. Supplyframe NPI combines dynamic BOM (bill of material) validation and de-risking tools, real-time component intelligence, easily identifiable alternates, and cross-functional collaboration tools to provide the basis for a wholly transformed new product introduction process. Supplyframe DirectSource is an AI-based solution that enables the continuous optimization of direct materials sourcing by surfacing real-time actionable intelligence, from market analysis through sourcing event execution.

“Molex is setting the standard for digital transformation in the electronics industry,” said Steve Flagg, CEO and founder of Supplyframe. “We value our role as a partner to help Molex realize this important vision by providing our DSI software capabilities, which are powered by a global network of more than 10 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide.”

Supplyframe’s unmatched industry ecosystem, and pioneering Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) solutions, are transforming how people and businesses design, source, market, and sell products across the global electronics value chain. Leveraging billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply, and risk factors, Supplyframe’s DSI Platform is the world’s richest intelligence resource for the electronics industry. Over 10 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide engage with our SaaS solutions, search engines, and media properties to power rapid innovation and optimize in excess of $140 billion in annual direct materials spend. Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with offices in Austin, Belgrade, Grenoble, Oxford, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. To join the Supplyframe community, visit supplyframe.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.