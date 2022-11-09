Driving Sustainable Energy Development, CHINT Partners Singapore Polytechnic

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singapore is taking firm actions to do its part to build a sustainable future. To strengthen its commitments under the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and Paris Agreement, the Singapore Green Plan 2030 was unveiled in February 2021 with key pillars to achieve these aspirations as soon as viable. To achieve the goals in the Energy Reset pillar, innovations for energy transformation and an industry ready workforce trained in the latest advanced electrical laboratories will be needed. At the Regional Industry Networking Conference (RINC) 2022 organized by Singapore Polytechnic (SP), CHINT joined hands with SP to bring these Green Solutions, and research and teaching capabilities to Singapore.

CHINT Solutions for Sustainable Energy Development

RINC 2022 theme is anchored on "Energy Sustainability and Innovation". In the "Technology and Innovation" panel discussion, CHINT’s Regional Applications Marketing Manager, Benjamin Kho, was invited to share CHINT's best practices in the fields of intelligent manufacturing and industrial interconnection, company's experiences in the areas of Photovoltaics (PV) Agriculture, PV Fishing and Residential PV, aiming to inspire attendees with new ideas for the region’s energy transformation.

SP-CHINT Smart Electrical Power Training Laboratory

The SP-CHINT Smart Electrical Power Training Laboratory was officially opened during RINC 2022. This collaboration aims to elevate the skills and knowledge, enable current and relevant industry training for students, lifelong learners, and SP staff alike. This lab allows students and visitors to get up-close with the latest technologies and equipment implemented in the field of smart energy, enhancing their experience in energy saving, energy deployment, and carbon reduction in a safe and realistic environment.

As a company that strongly believes that talent development enables innovative development, CHINT has expanded its collaboration to internship programmes, skills training, and other courses to empower the development of talents in the industry.

"With over 35 years of global experience, CHINT prides ourselves for having a team of the industry’s best engineers and research scientists. For the same reason, CHINT has always been committed to nurturing talents from around the world to reimagine smart energy solutions. In Singapore, we have also been actively dedicating our resources to nurture the next generation of finest talents for the city state to tackle business, policy, sustainability and smart city transformation challenges. We will continually work hand-in-hand with Singapore Polytechnic and other local educational institutions on similar partnerships," said Mr Johnson Luu, Marketing Director, Asia Pacific, CHINT Global.

Mr Soh Wai Wah, Principal and CEO of Singapore Polytechnic, said, "This strategic partnership between CHINT and Singapore Polytechnic University will be an important contribution to Singapore's energy ecosystem and build a mature talent pipeline to support the community in achieving sustainable development goals. Together, we will help build a green and sustainable future for Singapore."

The Singapore Polytechnic University Regional Industrial Network Conference (RINC), an annual local thought leadership summit led by the Polytechnic, brings together business leaders and practitioners from the region to build a network, collaborate and share expertise, research, and solutions from different industries. Dr Amy Khor, Minister of State for Sustainable Development and the Environment of Singapore, attended and delivered the opening address and Mr Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of the Energy Market Authority delivered the keynote address.

About CHINT Global

Founded in 1984, CHINT's business across smart electric, green energy, industrial control and automation, smart building, and many others, form a full industry chain advantage encapsulating "electricity". CHINT has operations in more than 140 countries and regions, with a revenue of nearly USD16.1 billion in 2021.

About Singapore Polytechnic

Singapore Polytechnic (SP) was established in 1954 as the first polytechnic in Singapore. It offers 30 full-time diploma courses and 3 general entry courses to over 12,800 students on 10 campuses. SP provides a comprehensive, authentic, and industry-relevant curriculum, innovative and dynamic learning spaces, and a wide range of overseas programmes using a proven creative teaching framework.