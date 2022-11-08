Tentative Agreement Reached at Dalhousie University for Teaching Assistants, Part-Time Academics, Markers, and Demonstrators

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and Dalhousie University (Dal) have reached a tentative agreement. CUPE 3912, representing approximately 1,500 members that work as teaching assistants, part-time academics, markers, demonstrators, and clinical markers reached the deal today.

Details of the contract will not be made available until it has been presented to CUPE 3912 members and a ratification vote takes place. The members will be asked to vote on the tentative agreement later this week.

“I’d like to thank the bargaining committee who worked hard on behalf of our members. It’s been a long and difficult journey to achieve this deal,” said Cameron Ells, CUPE 3912 president, “and we couldn’t have done without the solidarity and dedication shown by our membership.”

