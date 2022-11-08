Ground-Breaking New Women’s Magazine DEFY Takes on Workplace Misogyny

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forget recipes, workouts and diet tips, DEFY magazine is all about validating women’s anger and frustration by exposing how misogyny infiltrates the workplace.

DEFY’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Julie Lawrence, is the former Editor of a national health and wellness magazine for women.

“The magazine was for women run by middle-aged men. It was incredibly eye-opening when I realized that these men were deciding how women should feel and what they should care about, despite my insistence to the contrary,” said Lawrence. “My skills, experience and the fact that I was actually a woman meant little compared to the opinions of other middle-aged men. It was infuriating.”

That experience formed the genesis of DEFY, a purely digital magazine that will tackle the ways misogyny shows up at the workplace, give practical skills from industry experts on how to deal with these challenges, and showcase brilliant women who are defying the odds, expectations and convention by stepping outside of the patriarchy.

“DEFY isn’t just a magazine, it’s a movement. It’s a call for women to show up unapologetically as themselves and thrive,” said Kelley Bonner, expert Company Culture Strategist who has served on the Gender Policy Committee for the White House as well as the International Women’s Economic Security Council. “DEFY is the magazine I wish I had when I started my professional career. This magazine is going to revolutionize the way women take up space whether in the boardroom or at home."

DEFY relies heavily on its advisory board to lend their expertise and experience to the issues covered in the magazine. Along with Bonner, the advisory board includes: Jennifer Ettinger, Canada’s first Social Media Correspondent; Karen Laos, Corporate Communications and Confidence expert; Kirsten Miller, New York Times bestselling author of The Change; Priya Sam, former CTV morning show host and current host of the podcast Turning Point; Makini Smith, award winning entrepreneur, mindset coach and founder of A Walk in My Stilettos; Dr, Lisa Petty, women’s well-being researcher and author; and Marci Warhaft, body image expert and host of the podcast How to Ruin Your Own Reputation.

The inaugural issue of the magazine was released this week and can be found at https://www.defymagazine.ca/defy-magazine-issue-1/.