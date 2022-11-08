Cross River and the Israel Economic Mission Host Delegation of Startups to Further the Fintech Ecosystem on Both Sides of the Ocean

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, collaborated with the Israel Economic Mission to host a delegation of Israeli entrepreneurs and fintech startups. The event provided the companies a chance to pitch their businesses, as well as networking opportunities for future growth.

“Cross River bridges the gap between technology and financial services, and we are equally committed to furthering the economic bridge between the Israeli fintech community and our key partners in the U.S.,” said Phil Goldfeder, SVP Global Public Affairs at Cross River. “It’s a pleasure to leverage our relationships to the benefit of these talented and innovative Israeli companies and we look forward to our continued partnership with the Israel Economic Mission.”

On Monday, November 7th, Cross River’s Fort Lee headquarters was abuzz with leaders from more than a dozen Israeli fintech startups, local elected officials, investors, and stakeholders from the Israel Economic Mission. Since early 2014, Cross River has been deeply connected to Israel and it has been, and continues to be, a critical center of investment. The company is committed to the Israeli ecosystem of technological innovation, the culture of doing good, cultivating jobs, expanding economic inclusion and supporting local economies.

“We’re grateful to Cross River for hosting us and providing this opportunity for the Israeli fintech community to bolster ties with partners in the U.S. and foster relationships that will help lead to the success of these companies,” said Anat Katz, Economic Minister to North America, Israel Economic Mission to the U.S. “This event was a wonderful testament to the economic and cultural ties between Israel and New Jersey and the good that can be done when we work together.”

Cross River also has a strong focus on propelling the next generation of entrepreneurs and companies shaping the future of financial services. Cross River is unique in that it is one of the largest foreign private company employers in Israel. The collaboration with the Israel Economic Mission is another way Cross River is working with key stakeholders to further the economic bridge between Israel and the U.S., fostering new relationships and strengthening current ties.

“This delegation was an enriching and influential meeting of the minds between innovative Israeli startups and New Jersey’s leaders and businesses,” said Andrew H Gross, Executive Director of the New Jersey Israel Commission. “I applaud Cross River and the Israel Economic Mission for advancing the critical economic relationship between Israel and the State of New Jersey.”

Cross River has close to 900 global employees, with a strong team of 180+ engineers and developers in Israel, helping to further pursue and support new initiatives and opportunities with global impact. The team in Israel is an integral part of the growth of Cross River and its life-saving work across the globe. As the company’s work on both sides of the ocean has expanded in recent years, it has also continued to further social impact initiatives in Israel.

