Pernod Ricard Partners With Professional Bar Training to Launch World-first Set of Comprehensive Bar Qualifications for the Industry

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--regulatory News:

Press Release – Paris, 08 November, 2022

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) today announces its partnership with UK-based e-learning program, Professional Bar Training, to launch the first ever fully accredited online education program created specifically for bar professionals worldwide to progress their careers.

Built by UK agency Strange Hill, Professional Bar Training (PBT)’s in-depth vocational courses are awarded by the Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality and certified by Ofqual, the UK government’s official exam and qualification regulator. The courses have a ‘learn as you earn’ approach, meaning that they can be taken anywhere at any time, allowing bar professionals to easily fit study around the complex hours of the bar industry, while simultaneously advancing their education and careers.

PBT currently comprises two courses – a Level 2 Certificate in Professional Bartending Skills and a Level 4 National Diploma in Professional Bar Management. Level 2 is aimed at those either new to the industry or with up to 2 years’ experience and is open to all those interested in working as a professional bartender. The Level 4 course is designed to help bartenders make the transition into bar management and aimed at those who have completed and passed the Level 2 course exam or a similar equivalent qualification (such as the Wine and Spirits Education Trust) and who have at least 2 years relevant experience in the industry. The Level 4 course also enables graduates to qualify for entry into the second year of hospitality degree courses offered at a number of universities.

While other roles in hospitality such as chef and hotel manager have had associated qualifications and clear career paths for a long time, the roles of bartender and bar manager have never had a dedicated qualification that teaches the core skills covering all aspects of the job. And whereas most bartending courses are centered around beverage knowledge and drinks-making techniques, PBT also covers essential topics such as licensing laws, sales and marketing, and financial business management. It also fully incorporates learnings from Bar World of Tomorrow, the free training on sustainable and responsible bartending practices, developed by Pernod Ricard in collaboration with Trash Collective and Sustainable Restaurant Association. Since the recent launch of PBT, over 1,000 students from UK, India, Sweden, France, USA, UAE, Ireland, Australia, Singapore & China have signed up to the programme.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said: “Our shared journey with the hospitality community stretches back many decades. They are critical to our business and central to the lives of our consumers. We therefore see it as a key responsibility of ours to support the trade however we can. Our partnership with PBT is our response to a specific industry need that our customers have identified. Upskilling and staff development in the trade is something that delivers on what is a shared passion point. Great on-trade experiences for our consumers are great for our customers and great for our brands. Because PBT is a fully accredited qualification, it gives Pernod Ricard an amazing opportunity to support individuals throughout the world who have an ambition to enter the hospitality industry, fully qualified, with enhanced mobility and earning power.”

Cairbry Hill, Managing Director of Strange Hill, commented: “I am delighted to be partnering with Pernod Ricard to further accelerate the Professional Bar Training programme. The hospitality industry is currently under extreme pressure, with operators across the world struggling with unfilled job vacancies, resulting in staff and skills shortages. PBT allows new entrants to the industry to become qualified quickly, and for those already in the industry to progress into management and beyond. It also allows employers to quickly develop the skills and knowledge of their staff, and, crucially, helps them retain talent.”

