All Metals Recycling Teams with ERI to Offer E-Waste Recycling Event to Wisconsin Residents

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--All Metals Recycling has teamed with ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, to provide Wisconsin residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. It’s happening at a pair of special e-waste collection events where all collected electronics will be processed by ERI for responsible recycling or refurbishment.

This opportunity for local residents to safely and securely dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place during two separate Saturdays at All Metals Recycling at 1802 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713.

The events will take place:

Saturday, November 12th

8:00 am – 12:00 noon

Saturday, November 19th

8:00 am – 12:00 noon

Accepted items for these special events include desktop computers, monitors and peripherals; laptops, notebooks and tablets; flat-screen and picture tube televisions; DVD players; VCRs and peripherals; DVRs; cell phones, printers, tablets, e-readers; fax machines and other electronics. ERI, an e-Stewards-certified recycler, observes top-tier procedures and NAID guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy 100% of all personal data on every device.

At the events, there will be a processing fee for older cathode ray tube televisions of $25 per unit. The processing fee for all other flat screen TVs or computer monitors is $15 per unit. All other items will be processed free of charge as a service to the community. The events will not be accepting credit card payments for the processing fees. Please pay with cash or check.

“It is an honor to provide a convenient e-waste recycling event to benefit the surrounding communities we serve,” said Fred Runde, founder of Runde Metal Recycling and All Metals Recycling. “The work we will be doing with our friends at ERI on November 12th and 19th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter for the holiday season!”

For more information about the event, call 608-255-0960.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.