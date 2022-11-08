O’Charley’s Continues to be Industry Leader in Veterans Support with Fall Campaign of Fundraising, Special Events and Deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant that is home to Great Food and Good Times, is once again staking its claim to being the casual dining leader when it comes to supporting veterans. This fall, O’Charley’s has put together a host of fundraisers, special events and deals to honor and say thank you to veterans and their families.

Raising money and awareness for The Folded Flag Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants for the families of fallen U.S. service members, remains the bedrock of O’Charley’s efforts:

Through November 20, guests dining at any O’Charley’s location can donate $5 to Folded Flag and receive $5 off their next meal. Guests ordering online can donate $5 and receive an immediate $5 off their purchase.

Thanks to a partnership with Cumulus Radio, O'Charley's is hosting a 'Salute to Veterans' benefit concert in their hometown of Nashville featuring Dillon Carmichael and Hannah Ellis

O'Charley's has also created an online auction

To further show their appreciation for service members, O’Charley’s is capping all this off by offering a free entrée to all veterans and active duty personnel on Veterans Day. These deserving men and women can choose from the following:

O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders & Fries – Double hand-breaded Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustard Dressing and hot, seasoned fries.

– Double hand-breaded Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustard Dressing and hot, seasoned fries. Classic Cheeseburger – Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries. (Cal 1330)

– Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries. (Cal 1330) Honey-Drizzled Southern-Fried Chicken – A buttermilk-breaded and fried chicken breast drizzled with honey. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and broccoli.

– A buttermilk-breaded and fried chicken breast drizzled with honey. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and broccoli. Santa Fe Tilapia – A flaky tilapia fillet, grilled and topped with house-made Pico de Gallo. Served over rice pilaf and with a side of broccoli.

– A flaky tilapia fillet, grilled and topped with house-made Pico de Gallo. Served over rice pilaf and with a side of broccoli. Southern Fried Chicken Tender Salad – O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders chopped with tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon and Cheddar cheese with honey mustard dressing.

Veterans and active duty personnel are also given the option of a 14-oz Bone-in Ribeye or Louisiana Sirloin for only $10. Those of-age can also purchase a 14-oz domestic draft for just $3.

100% of all contributions received by the Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, go directly toward educational scholarships and support grants for the families of our country’s service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Supporting veterans and The Folded Flag Foundation is the cornerstone of O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes initiative, which shows appreciation for all the heroes in our communities. O’Charley’s provides support, in-kind donations, free meals and more to military heroes, frontline workers, first responders, and other heroes.

Please note that all menu changes and specials are subject to participating locations.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 142 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.