Baltimore Ravens Choose SeatGeek to Power Next Gen Ticketing Technology

NEW YORK & BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, announced a multi-year partnership deal with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens today. Through the partnership, the Ravens will revamp their ticketing experience with SeatGeek's mobile-first technology, beginning with the 2023 season. The deal marks SeatGeek's fifth NFL partner as it continues to shake up the live event industry for the better.

Ravens fans will enjoy a personalized event-going experience that starts with SeatGeek's mobile app, which continues to have the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the industry. The #RavensFlock can score the exact seat they're looking for while getting the best bang for their buck through SeatGeek's Deal Score technology. And, SeatGeek's Rally technology turns fans' tickets into a personal concierge, helping find driving directions, weather for gameday, customized entry instructions, the finest Ravens swag and more.

“ We are thrilled to have SeatGeek join the Ravens Flock. At the Ravens, we are deeply committed to delivering best-in-class experiences to Ravens fans and our guests at M&T Bank Stadium,” Baltimore Ravens President, Sashi Brown stated. “ So, our discussions with ticketing providers very much focused on finding a partner who shared that commitment. SeatGeek’s core values of excellence and innovation underpin their mission: delivering a great gameday and live event experience to Ravens fans.”

SeatGeek's technology will power all Ravens home games, concerts and other events at M&T Stadium and the Under Armour Performance Center. Unify, SeatGeek's backend technology platform, will allow the Ravens and venue staff to manage their sales and inventory efficiently to deliver a personalized experience for fans, with SeatGeek's vertically integrated platform helping the team capture better economics.

" There is a movement happening across sports teams and leagues when it comes to modernizing their technology both on and off the field," said Danielle du Toit, President of SeatGeek's enterprise business. " From our very early interactions with Sashi and the Ravens, it was clear that they're focused on being at the forefront of this change and innovation. And the ones that will benefit the most from this shift are the fans."

The Ravens join the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders as SeatGeek NFL partners. In addition, SeatGeek has four partners across the NBA and NHL, seven across MLS, half the English Premier League, and it tickets Jujamcyn Theaters' five Broadway theaters in New York. SeatGeek has had an impressive 2022, with 11 new major partners and additional renewals announced to date.

ABOUT BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Baltimore Ravens are one of five NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL’s fifth-most total victories (148), won the league’s second-most playoff games (11, tied), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in nine of the past 14 seasons – producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2011, 2012, 2018 & 2019).

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.