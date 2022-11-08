Codetta Biosciences and North Carolina Central University Receive $2M Grant from the North Carolina Collaboratory

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Codetta® Biosciences, the life sciences company advancing and expanding research and diagnostic capabilities with its fully integrated, multi-omic platform, announced today that the North Carolina Collaboratory has awarded Codetta and North Carolina Central University (NCCU) a $2 million research and development grant, aimed to dramatically impact COVID related research and future clinical care.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), also known as COVID-19, persists as a challenging world health crisis. Prevention, diagnosis, and treatment hinge on the ability to effectively detect SARS-CoV-2 and related health implications effectively and efficiently. Therefore, Codetta and the NCCU Advanced Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities (ACCORD) will collaborate to make technologies for detection of COVID and assessment of COVID related health issues more accessible and efficient.

The Research Triangle Park, North Carolina based start-up is developing an integrated platform of reagents, hardware, and software designed to enable highly multiplexed, quantitative, simultaneous multi-omic analyses. In collaboration with NCCU, Codetta will use the funding from the North Carolina Collaboratory to enable detection of a panel of respiratory infectious diseases, as well as severity of host response and potential impact of long-COVID.

“We are privileged to be collaborating with Dr. Deepak Kumar and colleagues at NCCU ACCORD,” said TJ Johnson, CEO at Codetta. “This initiative directly aligns with Codetta’s purpose, to bring highly-complex medical and non-medical molecular testing to people and places everywhere.”

The North Carolina Collaboratory awarded NCCU and Codetta the grant through their Business-Academic Partnership Program, aimed to address the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

“The ability to research and diagnose infections with clinically similar presentation to COVID-19 and rapidly identify those at high risk for more serious health implications, both short and long term, will provide a powerful tool to bring improved health care across North Carolina and beyond,” said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Principal Investigator at NCCU. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with Codetta to uncover new information about this disease and make testing more accessible to all.”

About Codetta® Biosciences

Codetta® Biosciences’ mission is to advance and expand life science research and diagnostic capabilities by providing an easy-to-use, streamlined multi-omic testing solution. The company is developing and plans to commercialize a novel, fully integrated, multi-omic platform (instrument, software, consumables, with data analytics) that will set a new standard of multi-omic performance and simplicity, making this capability accessible to all researchers in commercial and diagnostic labs at a significantly lower price point than its current competitors. With this platform, Codetta aims to advance the research and development of next-generation therapies, and ultimately improve patient care and quality of life. For more information, visit www.codettabio.com.

About North Carolina Central University (NCCU)

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) prepares students to succeed in the global marketplace. Consistently ranked as a top Historically Black College or University, NCCU’s flagship programs in the sciences, education, law, business, nursing and the arts prepare students for professions ranging from clinical research to information science. Founded in 1910, NCCU remains committed to diversity in and access to higher education. With a mission to investigate health disparities, the university’s two state-of-the-art research institutes give students real-world experience working alongside faculty researchers and pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry professionals. The university’s Strategic Plan 2019-2024, Charting a New Landscape for Student-Center Success, focuses on four areas: student access and success; innovation, research and entrepreneurship; collaboration and partnerships; and institutional sustainability. Visit www.nccu.edu.