Qarbon Aerospace is selected by Virgin Galactic to manufacture and assemble the wing and fuselage structures for the new Virgin Galactic Delta class spaceship

RED OAK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. (Qarbon Aerospace), a premier manufacturer of medium to large complex composite components and assemblies has reached an agreement with Virgin Galactic to manufacture and assemble the wing and fuselage structures for the Virgin Galactic Delta class spaceship. Virgin Galactic is the world’s first commercial spaceline, and their purpose is to connect people across the globe and help them experience the wonders that’s space has to offer. The Delta class spaceship is designed to fly weekly into space with 6 passengers per flight.

After taking part in a competitive RFP process, Qarbon Aerospace was one of two companies selected to manufacture the Delta class spaceship major structural sub-assemblies based on their expertise in high temperature composite manufacturing and full-size determinant assembly methodologies. Since its formation in May 2021, Qarbon Aerospace has established itself as a leader in the composites structures industry and a pioneer in the development of groundbreaking thermoplastic welding and ice protection technologies that have the potential to reimagine the aerospace industry. Pete Wick, CEO of Qarbon Aerospace said “Qarbon Aerospace is honored to have been selected by Virgin Galactic as a manufacturing partner for the Delta class spaceship. Based on their ingenious technology, vision and world-renowned reputation for delivering exceptional customer experience, Virgin Galactic is redefining commercial travel taking passenger flight to the next frontier. I have no doubt that this is just the very beginning of a longstanding relationship developing many spaceships for years to come as more people take the giant leap to becoming astronauts”.

Qarbon Aerospace, headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, is a leading provider of large, complex composite and metallic structural components and assemblies such as fuselages, wings, flight control surfaces, and engine nacelles and components. Qarbon Aerospace operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon Aerospace has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as world-leading proprietary thermoplastics technologies. Qarbon Aerospace has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms. Qarbon Aerospace has the capabilities and resources to solve the market’s toughest challenges with Quality Assured. You can find more information at www.QarbonAerospace.com.