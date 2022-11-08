MANSCAPED® Announces Series B Funding Round

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the leading men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator, today announced a Series B funding round co-led by Banner Ventures and Smash Ventures, who also led the Series A round in 2020. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Executive Commentary

“ This new capital allows us to continue our trajectory and to accelerate our global omnichannel expansion and product development as we strengthen our position as the leading men's grooming and lifestyle brand,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. " The investment also strategically strengthens our position as we ramp up for an exciting holiday season in 2022 and look forward to a robust product roadmap in 2023 and beyond.”

“ We’ve long been fans of MANSCAPED and big believers in Paul Tran. We jumped at the opportunity to partner with such a recognizable founder-led brand and world-class management team,” said Tanner Ainge, Managing Partner of Banner Ventures. “ With the Series B raise, MANSCAPED will be well positioned to continue to disrupt the men’s grooming space with its expanding product offering and significant brand awareness.”

“ After initially partnering with MANSCAPED in early 2020, we’ve seen the company grow from $65 million in revenue to nearly $300 million in just two years,” said Evan Richter, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Smash Ventures. “ MANSCAPED has become the de facto brand defining its category. We look forward to the continued partnership with the MANSCAPED team and are excited to support them in their next phase of growth.”

The announcement comes after an eventful year for MANSCAPED, having recently signed celebrity partner Pete Davidson, launching innovative product extensions within its sought-after consumable line, and significantly expanding its retail footprint, nationally and internationally, in industry giants like Walgreens in the U.S., Woolworths in Australia, and Tesco in Ireland.

MANSCAPED was founded in 2016 and quickly rose to fame as the pioneer of men’s below-the-waist grooming, commonly referred to as its namesake. The revolutionary brand, known for its diversified line of precision-engineered tools, unique formulations, and accessories, has since expanded with new routines and lifestyle products that are intelligently designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men.

From iconic marketing and laugh-out-loud commercials, to marquee sports partnerships with UFC® and the San Francisco 49ers, to best-in-class devices like The Lawn Mower® 4.0 groin and body trimmer featuring SkinSafe™ technology, MANSCAPED is the go-to men’s consumer brand for more than seven million men worldwide. With this investment, the brand will continue to focus on producing only the best products for men all over the world.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over seven million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED’s collection is available globally in 39 countries via DTC and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target®, Best Buy, Macy’s, Walgreens, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia, and Tesco in Ireland. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr and YouTube.