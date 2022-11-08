Censinet Announces Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study Co-Sponsored by the American Hospital Association and KLAS Research

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced “The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study” co-sponsored by the American Hospital Association (AHA) and KLAS Research, launching at CHIME22 Fall Forum, Nov 7-10, 2022, in San Antonio, TX. The landmark study, currently enrolling hospital and health system participants now, will enable participating organizations to compare cybersecurity investments, resources, performance and maturity to peer organizations across key operational cyber metrics, and coverage of NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF), and Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP).

“The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study is the first benchmarking initiative in healthcare to combine key organizational indicators, NIST CSF, and HICP for comprehensive provider self-evaluation and peer comparison,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “We’re honored to come together with leading industry partners like the AHA and KLAS Research, as well as leading health system sponsors, to advance this Study with unprecedented collaboration and transparency, making our industry truly ‘stronger together’ against cyber threats.”

“With cyber risk now representing significant enterprise risk to hospitals and health systems, the time has never been more critical to elevate our industry’s cyber strength, maturity, and resilience,” said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, American Hospital Association. “The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study brings all of us together to accomplish this objective and, like a rising tide, will help all providers succeed in reducing enterprise risk and protecting patient safety.”

“Cyber maturity is now a critical part of the dialogue between providers and vendors during the evaluation and purchasing process in healthcare,” said Taylor Davis, President, KLAS Research. “This Study helps ensure that rapid, high-value innovation adoption between all parties across the industry never jeopardizes patient care, patient safety, or business operations, and will promote continuous improvement in security performance for the long run.”

The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study is provided in partnership with following leading health system sponsors, including Baptist Health, Cedars-Sinai, Dayton Children’s, Fairview Health Services, Hartford HealthCare, Intermountain Healthcare, Marshfield Clinic Health System, and Mass General Brigham.

This Study aims to establish trusted cybersecurity-specific benchmarks across the healthcare industry through anonymized, aggregated datasets to deliver targeted insight and peer comparison to participating providers. As such, participating organizations are entitled to the following benefits from Censinet:

● Full access to Censinet’s NIST CSF and HICP Benchmarking modules at no cost during the study and post-study until Mar 31, 2023.

● Automated Action Plans and Guidance to identify critical gaps in cybersecurity controls, policies, and procedures and prioritize future cyber investments.

● Peer benchmarks at the detailed, NIST CSF Subcategory level for targeted investment and resource allocation.

Sponsors are enrolling participants now to join other leading healthcare organizations in this landmark initiative to strengthen cybersecurity across the industry. To participate or learn more, please speak with Censinet and other sponsors during the CHIME22 Fall Forum in San Antonio, TX, Nov 7-10, or contact us directly at benchmarks@censinet.com.

