Pod Digital Media Adds Jalen Rose, Kenny Burns to Roster of Influential Podcast Programming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pod Digital Media, the first multicultural podcast agency network, representing more than 400 shows hosted by Black and Latino podcasters has announced a partnership with Jalen Rose as the official representative for advertising sales for weekly podcast, Renaissance Man. The series joins PDM’s roster of independent podcasters, media companies, media networks and publishers that monetize through advertising placements during recorded episodes.

Launched in September 2020 with The New York Post, Renaissance Man is a lifestyle & culture podcast covering the latest trends in fashion, entertainment, travel, food & wine, technology and more. Hosted by basketball veteran, best-selling author, philanthropist and current sports analyst, Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man uses influence to spark much needed and engaging conversations. This deal delivers opportunities for the appropriate advertisers to effectively reach Renaissance Man’s favorably engaged audience.

“Mr. Rose’s candor has resonated with an audience far from just sports, but with the modern man in general and this deal with The Renaissance Man adds another layer to our premium offering for our advertisers,” says Gary Coichy, CEO and head of partnerships for Pod Digital Media. “The list of quality content creators we currently represent has just scaled upward in the podcast ecosystem and will generate more opportunities for companies we work with to align with podcasters for the best delivery of their brands’ message.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Pod Digital Media to further enhance our efforts and maximize our advertising potential,” said Jalen Rose. “The podcast has had tremendous growth and we are ready to take it to the next level in year three!”

In addition, cutting-edge lifestyle specialist, culture creator and entertainment industry veteran Kenny Burns has joined the roster. The show covers fresh perspectives on culture news through high energy interplay.

About Pod Digital Media

Pod Digital Media (PDM), based in New York City, is the first multicultural podcast agency network and certified minority-owned small business. PDM exclusively caters to podcasters with multicultural audiences and connects them with blue-chip advertisers for long-term, seasonal and special investments. The agency includes more than 400 podcasts, reaching primarily Black & Hispanic American audience segments, to place ads on their shows and deliver tangible results to advertisers.